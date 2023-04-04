Bing chatbot gets smarter with these new features

Microsoft keeps updating the Bing chatbot with frequent updates that bring new features and put fewer limits on users.

And in its latest update it has brought a series of functions that improves the answers that the chatbot provides to users taking into account the context. We tell you what it is about.

New limits and more features for the Bing chatbot

We have already seen that Microsoft’s updates to the Bing chatbot follow the same line. They bring more flexibility in usage limits for users and a couple of features that improve their dynamics. And the latest update is no exception.

The Microsoft team announced that it increases the maximum number of turns from 15 to 20 in a single conversation, and the total number of daily turns goes from 150 to 200. If you are a heavy user of the Bing chatbot, you will be able to spend more time without waiting for the limit to be renewed the next day.

On the other hand, Microsoft has included image and video search in Bing chat. So if you don’t want to go to the search engine to make these queries, you can directly use the chatbot to search for any image or video just by describing them.

In that case, you will see that the content is displayed as cards, with the option to “See more” in the Bing search results, as you see in the image above.

Another of the updates that the Bing chatbot is receiving has to do with local queries:

We know from your feedback that Bing Chat needed a better ground for location-related queries. This week, we’re delivering improvements to Bing to provide better answers if you’re trying to find a park, store, or doctor’s office near you.

So if you ask a local question, the answer that the chatbot gives you may be more specific and practical, since the recommendations have to be personalized to your location.