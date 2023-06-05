Bing Chat should no longer be exclusive to Microsoft Edge to reach Chrome and Safari

Bing Chat should ditch Microsoft Edge exclusivity to be made available in Chrome and even in the Safari browser from Apple. The news was confirmed by the head of advertising and services at Microsoft, Mikhail Parakhin.

The executive was confronted with several screenshots showing that Bing Chat could already be used in Chrome, even with Microsoft and OpenAI not announcing anything new.

Therefore, in response to the public, the executive had to confirm that Microsoft has been conducting tests to “gradually roll out” the feature. However, Parakhin declined to go into detail about the other browsers that will also be graced with the novelty.