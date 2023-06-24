Bing Chat: Microsoft’s AI creates false accusation of sexual harassment against Bauru doctor

Bing Chat was launched by Microsoft with ChatGPT integration in February this year. Thanks to artificial intelligence, it is possible to obtain answers on several subjects, but now Bing Chat has entered the crosshairs of justice after creating a false accusation of harassment against a doctor in Bauru.

The doctor accused by Bing Chat, in fact, is responsible for investigating, through the Regional Council of Medicine (CRM) a case of abuse practiced by another professional in the same area. According to lawyer Gisele Moreno, the doctor discovered the lies about him by chance when using Bing:

The use of the tool was out of pure curiosity to see what the tool responded to with the use of any ordinary person who is interested in seeing what responses this tool offers and he was faced with this shocking and appalling situation.

The situation led Jayter Cortez Junior, judge of the 7th Civil Court of Bauru (SP), to order the removal of false content about the doctor from Bing Chat within 48 hours under penalty of a daily fine of R$ 5 thousand, cumulative up to R$ 250 thousand. The ruling was issued on June 15, 2023. At this time, the result involving the physician has already been removed from the tool.