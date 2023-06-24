Bing Chat: Microsoft’s AI creates false accusation of sexual harassment against Bauru doctor

Bing Chat was launched by Microsoft with ChatGPT integration in February this year. Thanks to artificial intelligence, it is possible to obtain answers on several subjects, but now Bing Chat has entered the crosshairs of justice after creating a false accusation of harassment against a doctor in Bauru.
The doctor accused by Bing Chat, in fact, is responsible for investigating, through the Regional Council of Medicine (CRM) a case of abuse practiced by another professional in the same area. According to lawyer Gisele Moreno, the doctor discovered the lies about him by chance when using Bing:
The use of the tool was out of pure curiosity to see what the tool responded to with the use of any ordinary person who is interested in seeing what responses this tool offers and he was faced with this shocking and appalling situation.
The situation led Jayter Cortez Junior, judge of the 7th Civil Court of Bauru (SP), to order the removal of false content about the doctor from Bing Chat within 48 hours under penalty of a daily fine of R$ 5 thousand, cumulative up to R$ 250 thousand. The ruling was issued on June 15, 2023. At this time, the result involving the physician has already been removed from the tool.
The doctor’s lawyer says that the intention is to preserve her client’s career:
They are untruths that, if not quickly removed from the air, cause irreparable damage to a professional who has been acting in an extremely correct way for three decades. An impeccable career, built not only in the technical field of medicine, but also ethically. An extremely disappointing and very serious situation.
The judge also reiterated the seriousness of the flaw committed by Bing Chat:
It is a large research platform with a worldwide reach, used on a large scale by internet users to gather information and qualify professionals. Completely changing the factual reality, the defendant presents in its research platform the untrue information that the author would be investigated for crimes of sexual harassment in his work as a doctor, when in reality, in the journalistic article reported in the result of the research, the information is that it acts in the investigation of such absences ahead of the CRM.
In addition, Jayter Cortez Junior also argues that the search service violated the doctor’s honor and dignity, as the false accusations were seen by people other than him, who alerted him to what happened. The judge even used the term “(in)artificial intelligence” to refer to the case:
Apparently, the defendant’s research site is not limited to collecting and reproducing, with reliability, information created by third parties, to consider themselves their sole responsibility, but mistakenly alters the information released in journalistic material, in the exercise of artificial (in)intelligence, improperly attributing to the author a criminal act committed by a third party and investigated by him.
Microsoft said it has not received any subpoenas about the case and that its corporate policy does not allow it to comment on ongoing lawsuits.