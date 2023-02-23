Bing Chat: Microsoft increases daily usage limit after problems with artificial intelligence

Microsoft announced on Tuesday (21) that it is reducing the limitations of Bing’s artificial intelligence chat and will now allow users ask up to 6 questions per session and 60 questions per day. In the last week, big tech had imposed a limit of 5 interactions per session and 50 per day so as not to “confuse” the artificial intelligence.

The initial restriction was due to problems reported by Bing testers with technologies from OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. Microsoft had explained that long sessions could confuse the machine because of its ability to interpret context – something that, somehow, led to insults and “existential crises” from the AI.