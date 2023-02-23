Bing Chat: Microsoft increases daily usage limit after problems with artificial intelligence

5G News
Published on

By Abraham
Microsoft announced on Tuesday (21) that it is reducing the limitations of Bing’s artificial intelligence chat and will now allow users ask up to 6 questions per session and 60 questions per day. In the last week, big tech had imposed a limit of 5 interactions per session and 50 per day so as not to “confuse” the artificial intelligence.

The initial restriction was due to problems reported by Bing testers with technologies from OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT. Microsoft had explained that long sessions could confuse the machine because of its ability to interpret context – something that, somehow, led to insults and “existential crises” from the AI.

(Image: Screenshot/TechSmart.com)

Longer chat sessions are expected to return, but the company intends to do this “responsibly”, so that artificial intelligence is efficient and accurate while being experienced (and trained) by users. Soon, Microsoft should return to providing 100 daily interactions with Bing Chat.

Another change coming soon is the ability to switch between accurate or creative responses. The first option will make the artificial intelligence create short and objective texts, while the second would answer users’ questions with longer texts that are richer in context. There would also be a mode that balances both settings.

Microsoft encourages testing users to continue to provide their feedback around Bing Chat. To try out the tool, you need to sign up for a waiting list. Once your turn comes up, just go to the Bing website and click on “Chat”. Soon, the company will provide a version for Android and iOS.

