Binaries for WhatsApp: this happens on your cell phone if you open this message

Do you know if they want to hack your account? Did you see someone send you the black circle emoji? WhatsApp It is one of the applications that many people are using in the world to be able to talk with all their loved ones, but there are details that very few know and that you should know when they send you a message that can generate danger on your cell phone.

They are about “Binaries for WhatsApp “. They are not about emojis that do not have a specific gender, but of malicious code that can destroy your conversations in the fast messaging app.

There are millions of users in the world who have received this type of messages from “Binaries for WhatsApp ” and the consequences were truly fatal. But what structure do they have and how to identify them. Here we tell you everything about it.

WHAT ARE BINARIES FOR WHATSAPP

The first thing you should know is that “Binaries for WhatsApp “ They are nothing more than a series of strange codes that, combined, can generate from lag in your mobile device to factory reset or steal certain information from your conversations.

Binary messages for WhatsApp, according to Wikipedia , they are also known as Travar message, bomb messages, contact bomb, TravaZap or simply Crashers.

One of the most common texts of the “Binaries for WhatsApp”, in addition to the most shared, has this structure: “If you think that your cell phone is not damaged, touch 10 times here? <⚫> “.

When you press the button, a series of malicious codes will be activated that make you avoid receiving messages on your cell phone, in addition to working everything you write. To avoid falling into the trap, simply enable the function to see the preview of your WhatsApp alerts, so if you have a strange message, do not open it and simply delete the person who sent it to you.

Do you have a problem with WhatsApp? Do you need to report it? If you have any kind of problem, then you should write to their contact email: [email protected] or [email protected]