Binance CEO Dismisses Bitcoin And BNB Sales 

- Advertisement -

Binance has been facing allegations over the sales of Bitcoin and BNB tokens recently. Though the exchange CEO Changpeng Zhao denies such sales, the crypto community still doubts his claims.

CZ took to Twitter in the late hours of June 13 to defend the world’s largest crypto exchange against the rumors of a massive dump of BTC and BNB tokens.

He even claimed that the firm still has some FTT tokens in its holdings. CZ wrote: “@Binance have not sold BTC or BNB. We even still have a bag of FTT.”

Binance Accused Of Market Manipulation Through BTC Sales

The world’s largest crypto exchange Binance is accused of manipulating the prices of assets in the crypto market through recent alleged BTC sales. The rumor started with some tweets from crypto analysts Skew (@52skew) and JW (@JW100x).

- Advertisement -

Skew stated that Binance has been engaging in manipulative trades with Bitcoin (BTC), Binance Coin (BNB), and Tether stablecoin (USDT). The analyst said the exchange was dumping BTC to boost its USDT reserves.

Further, Skew noted that since May 27, Binance had channeled its USDT reserves into BNB to prevent its native coin from crashing.

The firm then offloaded BNB for BUSD and later directed BUSD to BTC to control Bitcoin’s volatility. Finally, Skew mentioned that the world’s biggest crypto exchange swapped BTC for USDT.

According to the analyst, the crypto exchange uses numerous transaction threads to manipulate the crypto market technically and to ensure that BNB and BTC do not crash.

- Advertisement -

On his part, JW, an analyst, posted the staunch defense for BNB’s price at the $220 level. JW noted that price action for Binance coin was quite unusual in the stated region.

JW believed that $220 could be a liquidation level for BNB-collateralized loans, pointing out a potential manipulation by Binance.

He requested that the exchange provide an audited statement to prove otherwise and exonerate its involvement in trying to wave off the building FUD regarding its token.

- Advertisement -

Additionally, a crypto Twitter influencer, Cory Klippsten, alleged that the world’s biggest crypto exchange is involved in wash trading. Klippsten posted that the firm is using its manipulation to create favorable support for its token, BNB.

Binance has been operating above board for quite some time, operating as the largest crypto exchange in the industry. But the recent lawsuit from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has caused doubts regarding its operations.

Notably, the US regulator charged Binance, its US subsidiary Binance.US, and its CEO CZ alleging that world’s biggest crypto exchange violated securities laws.

Also, it charged the exchange for allowing its US customers to engage in trade through Binance.com, its international platform, instead of the US platform, Binance.US.

Binance and its CEO Zhao have indicated their innocence over the numerous charges from the SEC. Also, they noted that they would take the legal battle head-on.

Updates from a Bloomberg report today show that the June 13 court hearing saw the presiding judge Jackson refer both the SEC and world’s biggest crypto exchange to a magistrate for a favorable deal on asset freeze.