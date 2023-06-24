Bimetal 3D Printing: Futuristic Technology for Stronger Objects

- Advertisement -

A team of researchers of the Washington State University has developed an innovative technique of 3d print that combines two different metals, being inspired by nature and specifically by the structure of bones and wood.

Bimetallic 3D Printing Process

This revolutionary method uses two commercially available welding heads, each loaded with a different type of metal. First, a metal is deposited in a circular pattern, forming a ring. The other metal is then deposited within that ring, creating a solid core.

When cooled, the outer ring contracts at a faster rate than the inner core, creating pressure at the interface of the two metals, holding them together firmly. This process is repeated in successive layers until a bimetallic column is obtained.

The term “bimetallic» refers to something made of two different metals, and in this context is used to describe a 3D printed object that combines two metals in its construction.

Improved Stamina

The bimetallic structures produced by this technique have proven to be a 33% to 42% stronger than equivalent structures made of a single metal. This feature opens the door to a wide range of applications in various industries.

Possible Applications

With this technique, it is hoped to produce objects of greater strength and durability, from heavy-duty torsion shafts for the automotive industry to spacecraft components with cooling cores surrounded by heat-resistant casings. The possibility of creating artificial hip implants with a therapeutic magnetic core encased in strong titanium is even being considered.

Future perspectives

3D printing has once again demonstrated its ability to innovate and push the boundaries of what is considered possible in manufacturing. This advancement not only allows for the creation of stronger and more durable objects, but also allows for greater customization and adaptability to specific needs. The future of manufacturing can be much more flexible and personalized thanks to bimetallic 3D printing.

More information at news.wsu.edu and at nature.com