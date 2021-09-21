Bill Gates raises over a billion for clean energy development

Bill Gates is responsible for a nonprofit group called Breakthrough Energy, a group that has raised more than $ 1 billion from seven companies, including American Airlines, Bank of America, Microsoft and General Motors.

The goal is to invest that money in clean energy projects.

The money has been given as grants, actions and commitments to acquire the technologies that are developed.

The initiative already has a name. Is named Catalyst, and thanks to it, partnerships have even been made with the European Commission, the European Investment Bank and the US Department of Energy.

Fight climate change

The fight so that we can stop climate change must be the number one priority on the planet, and creating new clean energy solutions is essential to achieve the desired results. This can only be achieved through public-private partnerships, which is why Catalyst continues to seek partnerships that improve the world we find ourselves in.

Catalyst

In the video, Bill Gates comments:

To go from 51 billion tons of greenhouse gas emissions to zero, we need to change the way we produce almost everything in the next 30 years. This is the greatest innovation opportunity in human history.

Some of the solutions we need, like wind and solar power, are already beginning to compete with the traditional fossil fuel operators they were designed to replace. But for many of the newer technologies, we need to lower the cost and demonstrate that they work in real-world situations. Therefore, you have to invest in large-scale commercial plants, which are often too risky for traditional investment.

We need to innovate, not just in technologies, but in how the public and private sectors come together to build this scale.

Catalyst brings together leading philanthropists, governments and companies to make bold investments in technologies with great promise but a long road to business success.

The priorities now are four technologies:

– Direct carbon capture. We take carbon out of the air and store it where it will no longer cause any warming.

– Green hydrogen. Where we split water molecules and use hydrogen to generate energy.

– Long-term energy storage. We can use intermittent sources like solar, even when the sun is not shining.

– Sustainable aviation fuels. We take biological inputs, including municipal waste, and turn them into replacement jet fuel.

Work will also be done to reduce the carbon impact of steel and cement.

This new industrial revolution is more important than most people think. We do not have the bases to get the necessary technology to reach zero emissions, and what there is is too expensive, unfeasible from a capitalist point of view. Catalyst wants money to be no problem, but it is a long way from becoming a reality.