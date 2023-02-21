Bill Gates invests in brain implant computing company

According to reports released by Synchron, a company that builds brain implants to facilitate the interface between humans and computers, billionaires Bill Gates and Jeff Bezos may be teaming up as major investors in this type of technology.

These days, the industry revolves around external peripherals like touchscreens, Xbox controllers and keyboards. Furthermore, Synchron’s technology revolves around improve accessibility for people with limited or impaired mobility. The CNBC report describes how Synchron’s “Switch” technology is seamlessly implanted through blood vessels, allowing patients to interact with their devices using only their thoughts.

The report says that so far only 7 patients in the United States and Australia have tested the technology, and so far, the results appear to have been promising.