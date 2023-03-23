5G News
Bilhete Único users in SP now have one more application for recharge

Bilhete Único users in SP now have one more application for recharge
You users of Bilhete Único, the electronic ticketing system for public transport in São Paulo, now have one more application to recharge tickets online. Called KIM, the app arrived in São Paulo this Wednesday (22).

The application KIM is already present in over 50 cities across Europe and operates in public transport in capital cities such as Salvador, Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre, Florianópolis and Vitória. The platform has more than 750,000 users, according to the app.


Those responsible for the software stated that the launch of the tool in São Paulo seeks to bring a faster and more efficient option for digitally recharging the Bilhete Único using PIX or credit card for public transport users in the city.

Also according to the responsible company, soon, the application will also make available the functionality called “map”, which allows passengers to know in real time where the buses are, itineraries and schedules, in addition to tracing routes.

Data from SPTrans indicate that, currently, São Paulo has an average flow of 2.5 million passengers per working day on buses and more than 1,300 lines circulating throughout the city. KIM is available for free from the Apple Store and Google Play.

To recharge the Bilhete Único, first, you must choose the option “recharge transport card” and register the card number, selecting the city and the operator. Then, just set an amount between BRL 2 and BRL 440 and make the payment in the app.

After confirming the recharge, just use the card in the validator that is inside the buses and in the subway stations. KIM’s CEO, Rubens Filho, highlighted that the app’s expansion continues across the country with ongoing negotiations in several cities.

