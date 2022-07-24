Bigger screen and new sensors for an Apple Watch Pro

- Advertisement -

We’ve reached the point where summer rumors are beginning to focus on one of ’s most versatile devices. The watch, the Apple Watch, will also have its new edition in September and it is perfectly possible that a new model is launched with the surname Pro. We are facing what will be a watch with a larger and new , some of them already mentioned but not yet implemented.

Gurman predicts the Apple Watch will bring Low Power Mode

With the arrival of the new season, September, we expect to see new Apple devices. One of them will be the Apple Watch and it is expected that bring new functionality but it is also expected to bring a new design. At least so Gurman says in your newsletter.

Bloomberg analyst says Apple expects to launch new watch with a screen, a new body sensor and the performance mode consisting of the possibility of increasing battery life by, we assume, restricting some functions. In this way it would be possible for the watch to last several days with the same charge. Something that has been requested for several years.

But there is also talk of the possibility of a new design and that would mean changing the appearance that it already had in 2018 and that it is okay to renew it once and for all. it’s supposed to be an evolution of the current rectangular shape but it will not have the flat sides, which some have already talked about in previous rumors.

As for the sensors, which is something that deserves a slightly more detailed analysis, since one of the things that makes the Apple Watch unique is the ability to measure certain parameters that help personal health. Something that matters a lot to the American company. The new model is expected to bring with it new body sensors. They can measure, for example, the temperature, but blood pressure sensors probably won’t arrive until 2025. So that is relatively good news.

In any case, nothing is said about the possibility of Apple launching a sports watch beyond the Nike model. An improved sports parameter measurement app has been rumored. That may be consistent with a new sport-specific model.

It’s all a matter of waitingat least in September and surely some new model will be seen.