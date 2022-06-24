HomeLatest newsBiden's gas tax break would do little good and cost a lot

Biden’s gas tax break would do little good and cost a lot

Latest news

Published on

By Brian Adam
Gasolinera de Chevron en Los Ángeles, California (EE UU).
1655968204 604386 1655968286 noticia normal.jpg
- Advertisement -

It can give you votes in the November legislative elections, but it favors the richest and delays the green transition

This year, Americans could get a gift to go along with their summer vacation. President Joe Biden wants Congress to authorize him to suspend the federal gas tax through the end of September in an attempt to shave a few cents off the price at the pump and cushion the impact of rapidly rising consumer prices. This may give Biden and his party a boost in popularity ahead of the November elections, but it would come at too high a cost.

The increase in gasoline prices is noticeable and affects the pocket. But the consumer benefit of its repeal is not huge. The federal tax is only 18.4 cents per gallon. Most states impose a higher tax, so Biden asks them to suspend it as well. Pennsylvania, for example, charges more than three times the federal tax.

[mb_related_posts1]

Even if Biden gets his way, retailers and refiners will pocket some of the revenue. According to the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania, only 70% of the savings realized in recent state gasoline moratoriums in Connecticut, Georgia and Maryland were passed on to consumers. The Wharton researchers estimate that longer federal holidays, from March to December, would only save consumers between $16 and $47 per capita.

However, the ineffectiveness of tax holidays is less worrying than the large counterparts they entail. One of them is that benefits would accumulate unfairly. Richer Americans own more cars and drive more. The highest income quintile spent about four times as much on fuel in 2013 as the bottom quintile. Presumably that distribution remains largely the same now as it was then.

Cheap Airbnb homes Dublin: Best value holiday houses for summer staycations
  • TAGS

Biden came into office in 2021 promising a clean energy revolution. However, shielding consumers, especially the better-off, from high gasoline prices prolongs the shift in demand away from polluting fossil fuels. Higher gas prices help the marginal commuter consider public transportation, or an electric vehicle, or more efficient. In the short term, the increase in demand for gasoline –because it is a little cheaper– could create upward pressure on the prices charged by producers.

What the tax holidays could do, of course, is accelerate Biden’s Democratic Party approval ratings, in time for the November congressional elections. American consumers often blame incumbent administrations for high fuel prices. But as with any type of vacation, the return to reality will be painful.

[mb_related_posts2]
- Advertisement -

Latest articles

How to?

The end of Windows 8.1 is near, but can you upgrade to Windows 10 for free?

Extended support for Windows 8.1 will end on June 10, 2023 and Microsoft has...
Tech News

Picodi, a platform that recovers part of the money we spend on online stores

A large part of the payments we make today are already made over the...
Ireland

Met Eireann issues brutal Dublin forecast warning of thundery rain and flooding

Ireland's hot spell is set to end with a bang as a low system...
Photoshop

Emotive ‘Essence of Ballet’ Series Explores Storytelling Through Digital Manipulation

Photographer Ingrid...

More like this

Facebook

So you can convert a voice message to text in Telegram

Have you downloaded Telegram ? The app of British Emirati origin has grown in...
How to?

Update your new iPhone without losing your data

The arrival of the new iPhone SE 3 and now also, with the new...
Facebook

The Most Intelligent And Precise Way To Sharpen Images In Photoshop

With the...

© 2021 voonze.com.