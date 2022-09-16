HomeSocial NetworksFacebookBiden with authorities, data companies, donors against hate and violence

Biden with authorities, data companies, donors against hate and violence

Hate breeds violence, which undermines democracy and security. The White House is trying to close ranks.

US President Joe Biden wants to set an example against hate crime with a unity summit across party lines in the White House. The goal is to counteract the corrosive effects of hate-fueled violence on democracy and public safety, a White House official said in advance.

The White House also announced that data companies such as YouTube, Twitch, Microsoft or Meta wanted to announce measures to prevent hate speech-fueled violence on their platforms. Representatives from politics, business, civil society, the church and the police, who are particularly committed to combating violence, hate crime and radicalization in the USA, were to meet in Washington, DC, this Thursday.

According to the White House, federal agencies want to announce new steps to increase the resources of schools, law enforcement agencies or cultural institutions to prevent hateful violence. A cross-party group of philanthropists and leaders will also mobilize $1 billion in new investment to support key programs.

