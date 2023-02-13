5G News
Biden to visit Poland to mark first anniversary of Russian invasion of Ukraine

By Abraham
President Biden will travel to Poland on Feb. 20 to mark the first anniversary of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the White House announced Friday.

Mr. Biden will meet with Polish President Andrzej Duda and NATO leaders during the two-day visit to “reaffirm the United States’ unwavering support and security for the alliance,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said.

She said he also will highlight “how the United States has rallied the world to support the people of Ukraine as they defend their freedom and democracy, and how we will continue to stand with the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes.”

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby would not preview any additional stops during the trip to Poland when asked whether Mr. Biden intended to cross into neighboring Ukraine.

Mr. Biden visited Poland last March, one month after Russia invaded Ukraine, where he said during a speech that Russian President Vladimir Putin “cannot stay in power.”

The White House later walked back the remarks by stressing that regime change in Russia was not U.S. policy.

“The president’s point was that Putin cannot be allowed to exercise power over his neighbors or the region,” a White House official said soon after the speech. “He was not discussing Putin’s power in Russia, or regime change.”
