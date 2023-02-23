5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeLatest newsBiden stumbles while boarding Air Force One to depart Poland

Biden stumbles while boarding Air Force One to depart Poland

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
biden us poland 36703 ff9ef c0 225 5412 3382 s1200x700.jpg
biden us poland 36703 ff9ef c0 225 5412 3382 s1200x700.jpg
- Advertisement -

President Biden again had a less than graceful walk up the stairs to board Air Force One on Wednesday.

Mr. Biden, 80, momentarily lost his balance while walking up the stairs to the plane in Warsaw, Poland, as he ended his three-day European trip and returns to Washington.

- Advertisement -

The president stumbled and fell forward on the stairs. He quickly recovered, stood up and entered the plane.

Despite the blip, Mr. Biden waved to let everyone know he was OK.

Former President Donald Trump mocked the incident on Truth Social, posting a video of Mr. Biden’s stumble.

“Americans can be proud of Joe Biden as he leaves Poland to great fanfare!” Mr. Trump wrote.

- Advertisement -

Mr. Biden previously slipped and fell while boarding Air Force One in separate incidents. The falls raise questions about whether Mr. Biden, the nation’s oldest president, is in good health.

In March 2021, Mr. Biden was boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland when he stumbled midway up the stairs. He leaned down to catch himself and appeared to fall off balance once more before landing on his left knee.

He stood up, dusted himself off and boarded the plane.

- Advertisement -

Last May he lost his balance walking down the stairs from the presidential plane at Joint Base Andrews after a trip to Illinois. He quickly grabbed the railing with his right hand and continued his way off the plane.

Mr. Biden received a clean bill of health last week from his physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, who wrote in a memo, “President Biden remains a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency, to include those as chief executive, head of state and commander in chief.”
- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Latest news

Why Cancel Culture Is Good for Us

History has shown us that those in power are obsessed with turning any form...
Tech News

Bose portable speakers are up to 30 percent off right now

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.