Biden stumbles while boarding Air Force One to depart Poland

President Biden again had a less than graceful walk up the stairs to board Air Force One on Wednesday.

Mr. Biden, 80, momentarily lost his balance while walking up the stairs to the plane in Warsaw, Poland, as he ended his three-day European trip and returns to Washington.

- Advertisement -

The president stumbled and fell forward on the stairs. He quickly recovered, stood up and entered the plane.

Despite the blip, Mr. Biden waved to let everyone know he was OK.

Former President Donald Trump mocked the incident on Truth Social, posting a video of Mr. Biden’s stumble.

“Americans can be proud of Joe Biden as he leaves Poland to great fanfare!” Mr. Trump wrote.

- Advertisement -

Mr. Biden previously slipped and fell while boarding Air Force One in separate incidents. The falls raise questions about whether Mr. Biden, the nation’s oldest president, is in good health.

In March 2021, Mr. Biden was boarding Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland when he stumbled midway up the stairs. He leaned down to catch himself and appeared to fall off balance once more before landing on his left knee.

He stood up, dusted himself off and boarded the plane.

- Advertisement -

Last May he lost his balance walking down the stairs from the presidential plane at Joint Base Andrews after a trip to Illinois. He quickly grabbed the railing with his right hand and continued his way off the plane.

Mr. Biden received a clean bill of health last week from his physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, who wrote in a memo, “President Biden remains a healthy, vigorous, 80-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency, to include those as chief executive, head of state and commander in chief.”