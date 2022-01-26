Biden returns to the right to repair and mentions the initiatives of Apple and Microsoft

Yesterday, US President Joe Biden returned to talk about the right to redress, following the executive order signed last summer. The video of the speech is available on Twitter (incorporated further down) and the transcript can be found on the White House website (just follow the SOURCE link at the bottom of the article), but the bottom line is that the president has declared himself satisfied with the first responses: many companies have decided to make it easier to self-repair their devices without even waiting for an order. Biden has specifically mentioned Microsoft and Apple in this sense.
Denying the right to repair means raising prices for consumers, meaning independent repairers cannot compete with prices. […] In too many industries, if you own a product, be it a smartphone or a tractor, you don’t have the freedom to choose how or where to fix that item you’ve purchased. [Il nuovo ordine] it will make it easier for millions of Americans to fix their electronic devices instead of spending a fortune or just throwing them away.
When you own a product, you should be able to repair it yourself. That’s why I included support for the “right to repair” in my Executive Order.
Now, companies like Apple and Microsoft are changing their policies so folks will be able to repair their devices themselves.
To summarize, Apple announced the Self Service Repair program in mid-November: it will consist of a series of technical manuals and a tool and spare parts shop (including third parties) to “independently carry out the most common repairs” for the devices of the Apple, initially iPhone 12 and 13. Microsoft has instead announced a partnership with iFixit for the creation of specific tools necessary for the opening and repair of some of the Surface products currently in the catalog.
Tune in as I meet with my Competition Council to discuss lowering prices for working families. https://t.co/9f1YDHcLz1
