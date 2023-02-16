5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeLatest newsBiden plans speech on balloon, unidentified objects: sources

Biden plans speech on balloon, unidentified objects: sources

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
359a70b2a801ec8e72ae8ba0dd07e5e9.jpeg
359a70b2a801ec8e72ae8ba0dd07e5e9.jpeg
- Advertisement -

By Steve Holland

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – President Joe Biden plans to give a speech as early as Thursday that will represent his most extensive remarks yet about a high-altitude Chinese balloon and three other objects that were shot down by U.S. fighter jets, two sources familiar with the discussions said on Wednesday.

The sources, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the speech was expected to be on Thursday. The timing was unclear, but Biden is scheduled in the morning to get a physical examination at Walter Reed hospital.

- Advertisement -

Biden has been under pressure from lawmakers to speak more extensively about the spate of flyovers by unidentified objects, which have baffled many Americans.

He has made few public comments about the situation, leaving it up to White House officials to talk about it.

The United States has said the Chinese balloon was used for surveillance purposes, while Beijing called it a weather balloon.

Since an American fighter jet shot down the 200-foot Chinese balloon on Feb. 4, three other objects have been downed over hard-to-reach areas – two in the frozen North and one whose debris plummeted into Lake Huron.

- Advertisement -

John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, said on Tuesday that the U.S. intelligence community is considering the possibility that the trio of objects were tied to a commercial or otherwise benign purpose.

He said the United States still had no firm grasp on the origin of the three objects.

Biden has asked national security adviser Jake Sullivan to preside over a task force of related agencies to come up with a set of guidelines on how to address unidentified objects going forward.

- Advertisement -

It is supposed to come up with guidelines this week on what circumstances should be considered before shooting down an unidentified object.

U.S. officials believe the Chinese balloon that was shot down after crossing the continental United States originally had a trajectory that would have taken it over Guam and Hawaii but was blown off course, a U.S. official speaking on condition of anonymity, said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Steve Holland; editing by Jonathan Oatis and Gerry Doyle)

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.