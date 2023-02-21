5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
Huawei
HomeLatest newsBiden Flies 4,000 Miles From East Palestine to Hug Zelenskyy – RedState

Biden Flies 4,000 Miles From East Palestine to Hug Zelenskyy – RedState

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
b5815396 2ad6 41b3 8b32 f263c1e32788 1052x615.png
b5815396 2ad6 41b3 8b32 f263c1e32788 1052x615.png
- Advertisement -
(Credit: Jim Thompson/RedState)

President Pudding Brain has his priorities, and it’s not our own border or places like East Palestine. One thing I want to reinforce – Biden’s trip to visit and hug Zalenskyy was performance art. Some leg humpers in the media were aglow with praise for Biden’s bravery. There was not a shred of danger for Air Force One’s passenger-in-chief. Putin is a nut, but he’s not stupid or suicidal. If Putin had threatened Air Force One or tried to shoot it down, that would have been an act of war, invoking NATO’s Article 5.

Nope. Biden was in more danger walking up the ramp of Air Force One than flying into Ukraine. Hey Joe – you gonna visit East Palestine?

Trending on RedState Video

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: info@voonze.com

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.