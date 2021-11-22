Biden fires blank bullets at oil giants

Politicians around the world know that rising gasoline prices spell trouble. Just look at the protests by France’s yellow vests, which began in 2018 against a planned hike in gasoline taxes. US President Joe Biden has responded to recently high fuel costs by asking the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to look for evidence of anti-competitive behavior. He is shooting blind, but it is a political necessity even if it conflicts with his most important objectives.

A predecessor of Biden, George W. Bush, a friend of oil, used a similar tactic and ordered the Justice Department to examine the abusive prices of energy companies in 2006. However, although Exxon Mobil and Chevron could double their net income this year compared to 2019, as Biden’s letter to FTC President Lina Khan points out, it is almost certainly not due to collusion. Oil is a global commodity, and even America’s biggest players are often price takers.

Additionally, US antitrust regulators are aware that the market is competitive. Khan may see more risk than his predecessors, but the FTC hasn’t blocked a major oil merger in two decades.

Biden’s effort to convince the allies to release their oil reserves in a coordinated way could have more effect. News that Asian countries were considering it sent the price of Brent crude below $ 80 a barrel Thursday morning, from $ 82 the day before.

According to a Reuters source, Washington was considering releasing between 20 and 30 million barrels in total. However, the problem lies more in production. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies have some 7 million barrels a day of spare capacity, roughly double Exxon’s production.

Biden’s most effective tool for lowering fuel prices could be to drive an increase in U.S. production, which was 11.4 million barrels a day in August according to government figures, a slow pace compared to the previous year. pre-2019 pandemic level.

However, given global warming, Biden and many of his Democratic voter base want the transition from fossil fuels. However, unaffordable gasoline and consequent voter discontent could jeopardize all of Biden’s goals.