Biden demands chip makers receiving subsidies share profit with government

President Biden’s government announced a new incentive plan for more manufacturers to produce their chips in the United States. The total investment by the federal government reaches US$ 52 billion.

However, the project requires that these manufacturers share their excess profits with the US governmentsomething that made most companies suspicious.

Recipients receiving more than $150 million in direct funding will be required to share with the US government a portion of any cash flows or returns that exceed the applicant’s projections by an agreed limit.

According to a document from the Department of Commerce, this excess profit could be used to build affordable day care centers or even affordable housing for workers who will participate in the process of setting up the factories.