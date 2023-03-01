Biden demands chip makers receiving subsidies share profit with government

President Biden’s government announced a new incentive plan for more manufacturers to produce their chips in the United States. The total investment by the federal government reaches US$ 52 billion.
However, the project requires that these manufacturers share their excess profits with the US governmentsomething that made most companies suspicious.
Recipients receiving more than $150 million in direct funding will be required to share with the US government a portion of any cash flows or returns that exceed the applicant’s projections by an agreed limit.
According to a document from the Department of Commerce, this excess profit could be used to build affordable day care centers or even affordable housing for workers who will participate in the process of setting up the factories.
Another article in the Commerce Department text even says that companies that receive this federal funding cannot use the money to pay dividends or buy back shares over five years.
In addition, manufacturers must also accept permanent supervision by the government, as well as follow transparency rules regarding their cash flow. Commenting on the matter, Democratic Senator Jack Reed celebrated the demands of the Biden administration:
it’s not free money for big multinational tech companies. There is no downside to them because they only have to share part of future profits if they do very well in the market.
On the other hand, the Republican chairman of the House Science Committee, Frank Lucas, criticized the initiative saying that it goes beyond what was agreed with Congress.
The Commerce Department is focusing less on the urgent need for chip production and more on trying to impose its labor agenda on this critical industry.
For now, the companies claim that they are analyzing the text carefully and therefore will not issue a statement on the subject.