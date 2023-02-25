5G News
Biden and Zelenskiy walk in Kyiv as air raid sirens blare – video | US news

Biden and Zelenskiy walk in Kyiv as air raid sirens blare – video | US news

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
Joe Biden has made a surprise visit to Kyiv before his planned trip to Poland, days before the first anniversary of Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Rumours were swirling in the lead-up to the US president’s Europe trip that he could meet Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, either in Warsaw or at Poland’s border with Ukraine.

Biden’s visit to the Ukrainian capital, almost a year since it was almost surrounded by Russian troops in the early days of the war, sends a strong signal of US support for Ukraine to Moscow and the international community 

