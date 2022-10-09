BGS 22: Logitech launches new Aurora products, G502 X mice and other accessories

THE logitech took advantage of his presence 2022 edition of Brasil Game Show to launch several products in the Europeian market. Key additions include new accessories from the Aurora lineup, mice from the G502 X family and more. The new Aurora collection, for example, offers a headset, a mouse and a keyboard, which have wired and wireless versions, in addition to a unique visual design. During the BGS, the new products have a unique space dedicated to the user experience.

Logitech G735 headset





The Aurora Collection headset has an adjustable strap in the head area, lightspeed connection, which does not generate sound delay, and there is also bluetooth functionality, being able to connect to cell phones, notebooks and other devices. The brand also highlighted that the G735 can be used by anyone wearing an earring, eyepiece or eyeglasses, that is, always adapting to the user. Aurora Collection also has a big investment in diversity in addition to visual appeal.

Logitech G715 and G713 Keyboard





The Logitech G keyboard received two versions, one wireless (G715) and one wired (G713). Both have RGB LEDs under the keys, respecting the colorful look of the collection, and cloud-shaped wrist protector.

Logitech G705 Mouse





Following the line of wireless products, the G705 mouse also has LED, and keeping the Aurora Collection’s ideal of diversity, the G705 was made for those with smaller hands and who find it difficult to use the mice available on the market. With touch sensitivity up to 8,200 DPI, the mouse is designed to reduce movement as it is more sensitive to the user. The battery is also a highlight, lasting up to 48 hours, according to information from the manufacturer.

Brio 500 webcams

The company also presented its new series of webcams Brio 500. The models capture in Full HD resolution (1080p) at 60 FPS and have the RightLight (HDR) feature, which promises to automatically adjust the lighting even in the darkest places. The products also feature the RightSight Auto-Framing system, which centers the camera on the speaker and auto-framing. the cfield of view is 90 degrees and the microphones come with external noise reduction.

G502 X gaming mice

Another highlight among Logitech's launches was the line of gaming mice G502 X. With a total of three products, the line was designed for those who play competitively and is present in the Europeian e-Sport scenario, one of the fastest growing in the country. The first model is the G502 X mouse. The company claims that the peripheral is very light and there are hybrid optical-mechanical switches LIGHTFORCE, in addition to a submicrometer HERO 25K sensor. The mouse is available in black and white.

The G502 X LIGHTSPEED model promises to deliver up to 140 hours of battery life and offer a 68% higher speed than the previous generation. Finally, the last mouse presented was the G502 X Plus, which stands out for having RGB.

PRO Racing Wheels & Pedals

Racing game lovers were also remembered by the brand. The Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel set comes with a Direct Drive engine that promises to provide pro-level feedback “similar to a real car”. The technology offers 11 Nm (Newton-meter) of torque and modularity is another strength of the G Pro Racing Wheel, due to the magnetic clip-on pedal system in the rear region with hall effect sensors (activated by a magnetic field).

price and availability

Also according to Logitech, most products are already available in the Europeian market at the largest partner retailers. Check the official prices below. Aurora Collection G735 Wireless Gaming Headset — R$ 1,699.90

G715 Wireless Gaming Keyboard — R$ 1,399.90

G713 Gaming Keyboard — R$ 1,199.90

G705 Wireless Gaming Mouse — R$499.90 Line G502 X G502 X – BRL 499.90

G502 X LIGHTSPEED – BRL 799.90

G502 X Plus — BRL 999.90 Logitech G Pro Racing Wheel G Pro Racing Wheels (PlayStation/Xbox) — BRL 9,999.90

G Pro Racing Pedals — BRL 3,999.90 Logitech Brio 500 Brio 500 – BRL 799.90