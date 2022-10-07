BGS 22: Intel highlights 13th-gen lineup performance and focus on sustainability

Intel took advantage of the space at BGS 22, a gamer event that takes place from October 6th to 12th at Expo Center Norte, in São Paulo, to highlight the performance of its 12th generation processors and the company’s future line. In exclusive conversation with AllCell, the manufacturer’s spokesman in Europe, Carlos Buarque, commented on the plans for the Europeian market. According to the executive, Intel aims to reach not only gamers who prioritize high performance, but also ordinary users who in recent years have invested in new computers and laptops for home office or distance learning with processors from different lines.

For this year, the company reinforces the arrival of new products in its processor segment — with the initial availability of the most advanced models — and latest-generation video cards such as the ARC A380 and A750 equivalent to the entry and high-end categories, respectively. - Advertisement - Focusing on those who demand high performance, Intel will first launch the K-line SoCs — a category that allows overclocking and brings more processing power — in the desktop range, while laptops will be in the background, scheduled to arrive in 2023, bringing performance optimization and better energy efficiency.

Asked about the possibility of Intel suffering from a shortage of semiconductors, a problem that has been dragging on for a long time after the high market demand, the spokesman pointed out that the company is investing heavily in opening new factories in the United States and Europe. for the production of components. As highlighted by Buarque, not only the computer hardware segment suffers from the lack of semiconductors, but the entire electronics industry, such as car manufacturers and information technology in general. In this sense, he reinforces that there is no forecast of problems in the supply of 13th generation Intel Core processors.

Focus on sustainability