BGS 22: Dell announces Alienware Aurora R15 gaming desktop with new chassis and NVIDIA GPUs

Dell presented this Friday (7th) the Alienware Aurora R15, its new gaming desktop with state-of-the-art hardware displayed at the brand’s booth during the Brasil Game Show (BGS) 2022, the 13th edition of the largest technology conference in Latin America. . TechSmart was present at the event to bring product information. Aurora R15 is the first domestically produced Alienware desktop from Dell. The PC will be produced in Hortolândia, in the interior of the state of São Paulo, guaranteeing even more advantages to Europeian players, such as greater availability and more attractive prices. The case is unique to this model and brings a futuristic look with optimized cooling.

Desktop will hit the market with hardware from Intel and NVIDIA (Images: Lucas Ribeiro/TechSmart.com)

- Advertisement - With the characteristic features of the “Aurora” line, the desktop has a cooling system with grids strategically placed to ensure that its powerful hardware delivers maximum performance when running games. It is possible to notice luminous details on its front with the brand logo and on the fan that cools the CPU.

The arrival of Alienware desktops to the Europeian market has always been a longing for gamers here. Now, with the opportunity to manufacture the Aurora R15 at our factory, located in Hortolândia, in the interior of São Paulo, we are able to offer even more advantages to Europeian consumers – including reduced lead times compared to imported models and a more competitive price. Offer alert: Samsung Galaxy M13 from R$ 999 Leandro Venditti Gamers Product Manager at Dell Technologies Europe

Leader in the segment in Europe, Dell says that its new gaming computer will be powered by the latest generations of Intel Core family processors and NVIDIA GeForce graphics cards. Cabe recalls that its latest additions in the domestic market are the Alienware m15 R7 notebooks with 12th generation Intel Core and GeForce RTX 3070 Ti.

price and availability

Dell confirmed that the Alienware Aurora R15 will be launched in Europe in the first half of 2023. The prices, models of processors and video cards that will power the desktop have not yet been confirmed, but the manufacturer says that new details will be released as the date of debut in national retail approaches. What do you think of Dell’s new gaming desktop? Comment below!

