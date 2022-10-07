Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
BGS 22: Acer showcases 3DSpacialLabs technology at stand and reveals promise for the future

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
BGS 22: Acer showcases 3DSpacialLabs technology at stand and reveals promise for the future
1665104370 bgs 22 acer showcases 3dspaciallabs technology at stand and reveals.jpeg
Held on October 6th and 12th at Expo Center Norte, in São Paulo, BGS 2022 should be marked by important announcements in the gamer segment by exhibitor brands such as Logitech, Asus, Samsung and Acer, who took advantage of the first day of the event to present important news for technology enthusiasts.

On its shelf, Acer highlights the notorious partnership with Intel and the arrival of new monitors from the Predator line, products that can be tested by visitors to the fair. According to the company, among the novelties are the new SpatialLabs technology that allows you to watch three-dimensional (3D) videos without special glasses on compatible devices.

In an exclusive interview with AllCellularthe spokesperson for Acer in Europe says that the company intends to continue focusing on its line of gaming devices with the launch of new products in this niche, including laptops in the entry, intermediate and bulky categories, highlighting the processor and extra tools for the users.

According to him, Acer “will continue to innovate by launching more powerful notebooks, more powerful monitors and gadgets aimed at the gamer audience, always listening to our consumers”. In this sense, the Taiwanese brand confirms that it is extending its partnership with Intel — including 12th and future 13th generation processors — and AMD.


In addition, the executive highlights that the company has been working to reach not only gamers, but also common fans looking for powerful notebooks with advanced hardware and other highlights. These launches have been strengthened in the last two years with the covid-19 pandemic starting a new trend for the company.

An ‘app’ allows you to ‘sing’ the goals from home so they can be heard in the stadium

Finally, the spokesperson confirms that the brand’s consumers will be able to take advantage of many promotions and discounts during Black Friday this year, but without anticipating the prices that will be charged for the products.

