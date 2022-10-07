BGS 22: Acer showcases 3DSpacialLabs technology at stand and reveals promise for the future

Held on October 6th and 12th at Expo Center Norte, in São Paulo, BGS 2022 should be marked by important announcements in the gamer segment by exhibitor brands such as Logitech, Asus, Samsung and Acer, who took advantage of the first day of the event to present important news for technology enthusiasts. On its shelf, Acer highlights the notorious partnership with Intel and the arrival of new monitors from the Predator line, products that can be tested by visitors to the fair. According to the company, among the novelties are the new SpatialLabs technology that allows you to watch three-dimensional (3D) videos without special glasses on compatible devices.

In an exclusive interview with AllCellularthe spokesperson for Acer in Europe says that the company intends to continue focusing on its line of gaming devices with the launch of new products in this niche, including laptops in the entry, intermediate and bulky categories, highlighting the processor and extra tools for the users. According to him, Acer "will continue to innovate by launching more powerful notebooks, more powerful monitors and gadgets aimed at the gamer audience, always listening to our consumers". In this sense, the Taiwanese brand confirms that it is extending its partnership with Intel — including 12th and future 13th generation processors — and AMD.




