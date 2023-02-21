Beyond the iPhone 15: Apple may announce VR headset and enhance its AI capabilities in 2023

Apple may be reserving big news for 2023. Mark Gurman said last Sunday (19), in his newsletter Power On for Bloomberg, that the company should explore its potential in new fields, and focused on the design progress of its first mixed reality accessory that could be announced at the company’s next big event.

VR headset could launch at WWDC 2023

The famous analyst reinforced that Apple will launch its first augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headset in 2023, and his bet is that the North American manufacturer will present this product during the 2023 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), which may occur in mid-June. According to Gurman, the announcement of the project has been postponed due to hardware and software issues that are finally resolved. There is no specific mention that there is a prototype available for testers, but the analyst indicates that a model is close to being introduced, and will possibly open up a line of Apple products known as “Reality” — a trademark of the last year.

The journalist claims that the The manufacturer’s strategy to market this product line has completely changed. Before, the expectation would be to launch mixed reality glasses ready for consumers in March or April. At WWDC, Apple would introduce new features for developers to make the platform more complete. Now, Apple seems to believe that the metaverse and other applications of virtual reality do not have enough appeal to market a product that could easily exceed the range of US$ 3 thousand (about R$ 15 thousand, excluding taxes), causing the target audience is professionals in the field of engineering, architecture, among others.

The company’s conference often includes audience “attractions” — such as new features for iOS and macOS — and events dedicated to software development experts, so it would be an ideal opportunity to establish a foundation for Reality. “WWDC is, of course, the perfect place for Apple to debut its Apple Reality software development kit and Mac-based simulator,” said Gurman.

AI-focused internal conference

It’s no secret that artificial intelligence gained prominence in the first months of 2023, especially due to ChatGPT. Apple seems to be aware of this trend and hosted an internal conference where it talked about its current capabilities and its AI-focused development team. According to Gurman, the event served only as a team meeting to guide them in one direction. the head of machine learning from the company would have commented that “machine learning is moving faster than ever, and the talent we have here [na Apple] is really on the cutting edge”, but no announcement was given to the public. The conference seems to indicate that Apple, aware of the advances of the competition, will start to make new efforts to guarantee that its ecosystem is highly competitive in terms of artificial intelligence applications and machine learning.

Apple Pay Later

Expected to arrive in the coming weeks, Pay Later will be the new installment purchase service designed and managed by Apple. The analyst took the opportunity to reveal new information about how this platform will work. By all appearances, Pay Later will be a standalone feature. This means that there will not be an intermediary finance company between the user and Apple, therefore, the loans granted for the installments will be disbursed by the big tech itself. Some criteria will be considered to verify if a user is eligible to use the tool, such as the history of purchases made on the official website of the brand or in the Apple Store, transactions in the application store made through the company’s own system (managed by Apple Payments Inc. .), among other factors. Pay Later should arrive with iOS 16.4, the next version of the iPhone’s operating system.

