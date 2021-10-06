Beyond Stats, Spanish soccer statistics, with Big Data, from LaLiga and Microsoft

Soccer raises passions, enough for LaLiga and Microsoft to come together to create Beyond Stats, a website where they will carry out soccer statistical studies using Big Data.

The idea of ​​the portal is to show the result of the analysis made of the dynamic data processed by the Mediacoach platform. Microsoft Azure will be the technological partner to provide Microsoft Azure in the Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning part.

On the website www.laliga.com/es-GB/beyondstats we will thus see studies before each day of LaLiga Santander, free, and in both Spanish and English.

As the season progresses, they will include new metrics, including real-time data on television broadcasts, so it will be used for more than just “hitting the pool”.

The Mediacoach platform has been specialized in football analysis for 10 years, and what it has achieved is to make public data that until now could only be seen by the clubs themselves.

At the moment they are 21 new metrics offered to better understand the game. The data used are historical data, as well as those collected by 19 different high resolution fixed perimeter cameras. In this way, players, referees and ball will be tracked, all in real time, 25 times per second. It is estimated that more than 3,500,000 data will be obtained per game.

Once the cameras have obtained the data, it will be sent for processing, obtaining the number of sprints, maximum speeds, distances traveled, spikes, crosses to the area and much more.

As the information is processed, new algorithms will be obtained to create new metrics, data that can be seen in the portal Beyond Stats.

We can also see the average number of players who participate in each play, or the plays that have ended in a shot on goal, for example.

For statistics lovers, we will have success rate on the first pass made after recovering the ball, number of ball recoveries that cause an attack … in short, an endless amount of data that can even help fans of football management and simulation games.