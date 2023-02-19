Beyond Silicon Valley, Spending on Technology Is Resilient

The big difference is software. Business spending on software, including software developed by companies for their own use, more than doubled over the last decade, to $567 billion in 2022, according to an analysis of government data by James Bessen, an economist at the Technology & Policy Research Institute at the Boston University School of Law.

That is 37 percent more than businesses spent on factories and industrial equipment combined.

The role of technology, experts say, has also steadily evolved. It is less an electricity-style utility used to automate back-office tasks and more a key ingredient that contributes to a company’s revenue and profits.

In recent years, new technologies like cloud computing, data analytics, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity software have become increasingly mainstream. Companies now see them as vital tools for conducting business.

“That’s going to be a counterbalance for the economy that didn’t exist in the last two downturns,” said David Yoffie, a professor at the Harvard Business School.

At Elevance Health, a big insurer and health services provider, the ever-larger role of information technology is apparent. Eighty percent of the communication contacts with the more than 45 million people the company covers are now through its website, mobile app or online chatbot. Five years ago, about 30 percent were handled on its digital channels.