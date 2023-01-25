Beyoncé Planning ‘Renaissance’ Tour, Her Dad Says

HomeEntertainmentBeyoncé Planning 'Renaissance' Tour, Her Dad Says

Beyoncé hasn’t been much of a live performer in recent years, but she recently took the stage for the first time in a few years for a private performance in Dubai (for which she was reportedly paid $24 million). Naturally, this has fans in other parts of the world wondering if and when they’ll get to see Beyoncé perform in their neighborhood. Well, it looks like a tour in support of Beyoncé’s 2022 album Renaissance is indeed happening.

According to a report from TMZ, Beyoncé’s father Mathew Knowles said his daughter is currently planning a Renaissance tour and it will be announced when the time is right.

He also addressed the backlash Beyoncé has received for the performance, due to United Arab Emirates’ anti-LGBTQ+ laws. Knowles spoke about his daughter’s power to bring people together and that the show had a diverse crowd. He added she wouldn’t do anything to intentionally hurt anybody, and that there was a mutual respect between her and the country.

Lizzo didn’t make it to the Dubai performance, but the noted Beyhive member did catch a livestream of the performance, which was her 11th time seeing Beyoncé live.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

