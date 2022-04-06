Tech News

Beware: this Russian malware can spy on everything you do with your Android phone

By: Brian Adam

It is not the first time that we have talked to you about the dangers of malware on Android. The most widely used mobile operating system in the world is a perfect target for lovers of the alien. At the time we talked about BRATA, one of the most dangerous malware in the sector, and today we want to talk to you about a dangerous virus that has recently emerged. The war in Ukraine is being the perfect scenario to carry out computer attacks of all kinds. For this reason, a group of Russian hackers wanted to take advantage of the situation to launch a new malware that affects both computers and Android devices. To say that, as the computer security company Lab52 has discovered, this new malware of Russian origin has the ability to spy on absolutely everything you say using the microphone of your mobile phone or computer. A new malware of Russian origin and that is really dangerous It should be noted that this new virus has been developed to attack Android devices and is being distributed through APK files infected with this dangerous malware. As reported by the computer security company, in a routine investigation they detected malware for Android devices that contacted a Russian address. Regarding its operation, when this malware accesses your mobile phone, the first thing it does is install an application from the Google Play Store without the user realizing it, called “Process Manager”. Once installed, it will ask you for different permissions to access GPS data, text messages, phone calls, audio settings, and contacts. The problem is that this malware manages to give itself these permissions, being able to activate the microphone or even take screenshots with the front or rear camera. Also, once it’s installed, the Process Manager icon disappears from the home screen so you can’t detect its presence. So you have to be very careful. The first thing you should do is check if you have an app called “Process Manager”. If so, confirm that it is not a native Android process and proceed to delete it from your phone. And, for security reasons, we recommend that you change all the passwords of bank accounts, emails and other passwords that may have been compromised by this new malware of Russian origin. There is no record of the app that is downloaded from Google Play and, as we have indicated before, this virus hides the app icon to prevent it from being easily uninstalled, so be careful to avoid unnecessary headaches. >

