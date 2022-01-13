Beware of SysJoker, new malware that affects Windows, Linux and macOS

Is called SysJoker, and it is a malware recently discovered by the cybersecurity company Intezer very dangerous because affects both Windows, macOS and Linux. Among other things, the malware was identified in the course of an attack conducted on a Linux-based web server, and the online file scanning platform VirusTotal was unable to identify it for either Mac or Linux (for Windows instead Yes).

New #SysJoker backdoor targets Windows, Linux and macOS Discovered during an active attack on a Linux-based web server Linux and Mac versions are fully undetected in VirusTotal 🚷https: //t.co/eMXBAMZvI4 pic.twitter.com/Abj1DylU96 – Intezer (@IntezerLabs) January 11, 2022

SysJoker is to be precise a backdoor, therefore a potential spying tool available to the hacker who controls it, which however does not in itself contain attacks with an immediate tangible impact such as ransomware. Of course, once there is a breach in a system, it is much easier for all the rest of the defenses to collapse, so to speak. In any case, even the theft of potentially highly sensitive personal data (bank credentials or credit card numbers, for example) is an equally serious threat – and far more subtle precisely because it is difficult to see. The good news is that SysJoker is not an attack that can be launched remotely and that leaves no defense to the user. In fact, it disguises itself as a software update, therefore must be actively downloaded and installed. The malware is written in C ++ and includes multiple variants that activate based on the target operating system.



