Beware of AI Chatbot Scam Apps on the Mac App Store.

The AI ​​Chatbot Scam Apps on the Mac App Store.

Rogue apps that use the style flag Open AI and ChatGPT glide on mac app storeand scammers are abusing it, flooding the digital marketplace space with apps ChatGPT false and with errors.

The apps, which can be searched with keywords like “Open AI” and “ChatGPT“, show many applications that use the same or very similar titles and logos as Open AIthe company behind ChatGPT.

By reusing similar OpenAI colors, icons, and logos, they give the appearance of being legitimate, but are not officially linked to Open AI absolutely.

With the use of deceptive marketing tricks as well as cleverly used keywords, these apps have become some of the most downloaded apps on the web. Mac App Store in general.

Kleber talk about the strict stance Apple should take on AI chatbot scam apps.

Kleber insists that Apple should adopt a “stricter stanceagainst the apps, which are apparently going through the app review process with no issues.

In some cases, Kleber spotted approvals from the app review team as recently as Friday, while still using the app icon and colors Open AI.

The behavior of scammers who do not provide a close button to paywalls is highly unethical and can be considered a scam.

It puts users in a frustrating situation where they are forced to forcibly subscribe or quit the app in order to regain control of their device.

Also, the apps are believed to use abusive tactics to gain positive reviews, which helps boost the app in the app store.

ParallelWorld and other discoveries.

In the case of the application ParallelWorldreceived more than 175 reviews in a 24-hour period, with 63 of the Mac App Store from USA

The app prompted users to review the app immediately after subscribing to the app, and did so every time the user makes a request for Open AIwithout giving the user time to use the application.

This technique is actually prohibited in the Application Review Guidelines and in the documentation of SKStoreReview.

In another discovery, Kleber found a person who was using eight different developer accounts on the Mac App Storeagain for the purpose of spamming the store with extremely similar apps.

These fraudulent apps are part of a “broader operation aimed at exploiting popularity” of the applications AI chatbot and trick people into sharing personal information or clicking malicious links.

Scammers use sophisticated social engineering techniques to trick users, so it’s important to watch out for warning signs and take steps to protect yourself.

Measures to protect you from AI Chatbot Scam Apps.

Some steps you can take to protect yourself include:

Download applications only from trusted sources, such as the app store of Manzana either Google Play Store by Google.

of either Check app reviews and ratings before downloading to make sure they are legitimate.

Read the terms and conditions of the applications before installing them to understand what information is collected and how it is used.

Do not share personal information, such as passwords or credit card numbers, with applications from chatbot .

. Do not click on suspicious or unsolicited links in chatbot messages.

Keep your security and antivirus software on your device up to date.

Remember that online security is a shared responsibility and it is important that we all do our part to protect ourselves and others from online threats.

It is not the first time that there has been talk of scams in App.

Fraudulent acts and vandalism have always existed, and criminals are up to date with technology, seeking to achieve their goal by perfecting their technique.

It is important to note that the list of rogue apps may change over time and new rogue apps may be added all the time.

However, here are some examples of chatbot apps that have been identified as fraudulent in the past:

Microsoft’s Tay chatbot (retired in 2016 due to racist and sexist comments)

Replika AI (has been accused of collecting and selling personal user information)

Mitsuku (has been used to spread malware)

Zo from Microsoft (retired in 2019)

Insomniac bot (has been used to send spam)

Pudding AI (has been used to distribute malware)

It is important to research and verify any application before downloading it and provide personal information with the measures already provided for your protection and do not make it easy for bandits.