betterCode() .NET 7: the Heise conference on Microsoft’s upcoming .NET release

At the .NET 7 online conference on November 22, developers will get an overview of the next version of Microsoft’s development platform.

Addressing on November 22, 2022 voonze developer and dpunkt.verlag in cooperation with www.IT-Visions.de with the betterCode() .NET 7 an online conference for the upcoming release of Microsoft’s development platform .NET. This is supposed to appear in November, although it is not a long-term release like the .NET 6 that appeared last year and is still current. The new release contains many innovations and work to improve the code quality, which then facilitates the migration to .NET 7 can justify.

.NET 6 can be seen as the “new” basis for all programs based on Microsoft’s development platform – whether desktop applications with Windows Forms and WPF, web applications with ASP.NET, mobile apps based on Universal Windows Platform and .NET MAUI or Unity- games. .NET 5, which was released in 2020, was to be understood as an introduction to .NET 6. There were betterCode() conferences for both .NET 5 and .NET 6, both of which had more than 350 participants.

Compact one-day tour of .NET 7

At betterCode() .NET 7, proven .NET experts offer developers a compact one-day tour through the new main version. The participants get practical knowledge to familiarize themselves with the innovations of .NET 7. You have the opportunity to ask your questions to .NET insiders such as Holger Schwichtenberg, Christian Wenz, Rainer Stropek, André Krämer and Thomas Claudius Huber – either via chat or directly via zoom rooms integrated into the online conference platform.

The participants can expect the following 45-minute presentations:

.NET 7.0 at a glance: What’s new for the SDK, runtime and base classes

What’s new in C# 11.0

What’s new for web developers in ASP.NET Core 7.0 and Blazor 7.0

What’s new in OR mapping with Entity Framework Core 7.0

Cross-Platform with .NET Multi-Platform App UI (MAUI)

Outlook on .NET 8

In addition, there will be four full-day workshops on the following topics:

Practical workshop C#11 – get to know the current developments using many code examples (November 23)

Develop a Cross-Platform App in One Day with .NET MAUI (November 24)

Modern Data Access with Entity Framework Core 7.0 (November 29)

Develop Single Page Web and Hybrid Apps with Blazor 7.0 (December 1)

Get your early bird discount now

There is still an early bird discount on the ticket until October 28, so that participation costs 179 euros (all prices plus VAT), after that 199 euros. Teams can also benefit from group discounts. The all-day workshops cost 499 euros.

The entire program and detailed information about the procedure, the presentations and speakers are available on the website of the online event for .NET 7. It also offers further links and the current status of planning.

