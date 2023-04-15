Bethpage Federal Credit Union Review 2023

Our experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

The bottom line: Bethpage Federal Credit Union is on our list of the best credit unions. It’s a good option if you want to earn high interest rates on checking, certificate, or money market accounts. It pays a low interest rate on the savings account, so you may either want to save with the money market account instead or consider a different bank.

Overall credit union rating

Pros and cons





Bethpage Federal Credit Union Savings Account

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0.10%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$5





Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. $5 minimum opening deposit Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. ATM card included Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. No monthly service fees Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. Low interest rate Highlights

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Join Bethpage by opening a savings account with $5

33 branches in New York State

33,000+ free ATMs, 5,000+ shared branches

Interest compounded daily

Federally insured by the NCUA Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right

The Bethpage Federal Credit Union Savings Account is an affordable account with a low minimum opening deposit and no monthly fees. It pays a low interest rate, though. You may want to consider a high-yield savings account with a different institution or use the Bethpage FCU Money Market Account as your primary savings account instead.





Bethpage Federal Credit Union Free Checking Account

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

0% to 0.40%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$0





Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. No monthly service fees Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. No minimum opening deposit Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Ability to earn interest Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. No out-of-network ATM fees Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. $30 overdraft fee Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. $5 fee when transferring money for overdraft protection Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. Does not reimburse any fees charged by out-of-network ATM providers Highlights

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Join Bethpage by opening a savings account with $5

33 branches in New York State

30,000+ free ATMs, 5,000+ shared branch locations

Earn APY for each month you receive a direct deposit, AND make 10 debit card transactions, AND are enrolled in online banking with e-statements

Interest compounded daily

Federally insured by the NCUA Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right

The Bethpage Federal Credit Union Free Checking Account pays a high interest rate each month that you complete all three of the following:

Make at least 10 debit card transactions

Receive a direct deposit

Are enrolled in online banking





Bethpage Federal Credit Union Certificate Account

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

2.25% to 4.75%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$50





Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. High interest rates Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. $50 minimum deposit Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. 39-month term lets you increase your rate once during the term (it will be to the current rate for a 3-year term) Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. Must contact Bethpage FCU to ask about early withdrawal penalties Highlights

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Join Bethpage by opening a savings account with $5

33 branches in New York State

33,000+ free ATMs, 5,000+ shared branches

Terms range from 3 months to 5 years

Interest compounded daily

Federally insured by the NCUA Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right

Bethpage Federal Credit Union only requires $50 to open a certificate, which is much less than what most institutions ask for. It also pays excellent interest rates.





Bethpage Federal Credit Union Money Market Account

Annual Percentage Yield (APY)

1.75%

Minimum Deposit Amount

$500





Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. High interest rate Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. $500 minimum opening deposit Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. No monthly service fees Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. Includes a debit card and paper checks Check mark icon A check mark. It indicates a confirmation of your intended interaction. No out-of-network ATM fees Dash icon A dash. It often indicates an interaction to shrink a section. Does not reimburse any fees charged by out-of-network ATM providers Highlights

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Join Bethpage by opening a savings account with $5

33 branches in New York State

33,000+ free ATMs, 5,000+ shared branches

Interest compounded daily

Federally insured by the NCUA Additional Reading

Chevron icon It indicates an expandable section or menu, or sometimes previous / next navigation options. Read our review Read Our Review A looong arrow, pointing right

The Bethpage Federal Credit Union Money Market Account pays a higher interest rate than the regular savings account, so you may prefer to use it as your main savings account. It also makes it easy to access your savings with a debit card and paper checks. This makes the account a good place to stash your emergency fund in case you need money quickly.

How Bethpage Federal Credit Union works

Bethpage Federal Credit Union has 33 branches around New York State. You may also open an account online if you don’t live near a branch. To join Bethpage FCU, you just need to open a Bethpage FCU Savings account with $5.

There are 5,000 shared branches around the US in the CO-OP network. You can’t open an account at a shared branch, but you may visit and receive assistance. You also have free access to 30,000 ATMs in the CO-OP network.

Bethpage FCU branches are open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Bethpage FCU mobile app has 4.8 out of 5 stars in the Apple store and 4.7 out of 5 stars in the Google Play store.

Your deposits are federally insured by the NCUA for up to $250,000, or up to $500,000 for a joint account. This means that your money is safe even if Bethpage FCU shuts down.

Bethpage Federal Credit Union BBB rating and trustworthiness

Bethpage Federal Credit Union does not have any public controversies.

The Better Business Bureau focuses on consumer trust, and it gives Bethpage FCU an A+ rating. A strong BBB grade indicates that a company responds effectively to customer complaints, advertises honestly, and is transparent about business practices.

A good BBB score doesn’t guarantee that you’ll have a smooth relationship with a company, though. You may want to ask friends and family about their experiences with Bethpage FCU, or read online customer reviews.

How Bethpage Federal Credit Union compares

We’ve compared Bethpage Federal Credit Union to two other institutions in our best credit unions guide: Blue Federal Credit Union and Alliant Credit Union.

You can access all of these credit unions online, and none charge monthly service fees. Your choice between the three could come down to which accounts you want to open.

Alliant pays the highest interest rate on savings, while Blue FCU has the best checking account rates. If you want a money market account, Bethpage FCU is the only option.

The highest certificate rates could be with any of the three, depending on which term you choose. You might prefer Bethpage FCU if you don’t have much money to open a certificate — it only requires $50, but Alliant and Blue FCU both require $1,000.

