Bethpage Federal Credit Union Review 2023

Tech News
Our experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here's how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our partners; however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page.

Compare Bethpage Federal Credit Union products

Overall credit union rating

Pros and cons

Bethpage Federal Credit Union Savings Account

The Bethpage Federal Credit Union Savings Account is an affordable account with a low minimum opening deposit and no monthly fees. It pays a low interest rate, though. You may want to consider a high-yield savings account with a different institution or use the Bethpage FCU Money Market Account as your primary savings account instead.

Bethpage Federal Credit Union Free Checking Account

The Bethpage Federal Credit Union Free Checking Account pays a high interest rate each month that you complete all three of the following:

  • Make at least 10 debit card transactions
  • Receive a direct deposit
  • Are enrolled in online banking

Bethpage Federal Credit Union Certificate Account

Bethpage Federal Credit Union only requires $50 to open a certificate, which is much less than what most institutions ask for. It also pays excellent interest rates.

Bethpage Federal Credit Union Money Market Account

The Bethpage Federal Credit Union Money Market Account pays a higher interest rate than the regular savings account, so you may prefer to use it as your main savings account. It also makes it easy to access your savings with a debit card and paper checks. This makes the account a good place to stash your emergency fund in case you need money quickly.

How Bethpage Federal Credit Union works

Bethpage Federal Credit Union has 33 branches around New York State. You may also open an account online if you don’t live near a branch. To join Bethpage FCU, you just need to open a Bethpage FCU Savings account with $5.

There are 5,000 shared branches around the US in the CO-OP network. You can’t open an account at a shared branch, but you may visit and receive assistance. You also have free access to 30,000 ATMs in the CO-OP network.

Bethpage FCU branches are open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Bethpage FCU mobile app has 4.8 out of 5 stars in the Apple store and 4.7 out of 5 stars in the Google Play store.

Your deposits are federally insured by the NCUA for up to $250,000, or up to $500,000 for a joint account. This means that your money is safe even if Bethpage FCU shuts down.

Bethpage Federal Credit Union BBB rating and trustworthiness

Bethpage Federal Credit Union does not have any public controversies.

The Better Business Bureau focuses on consumer trust, and it gives Bethpage FCU an A+ rating. A strong BBB grade indicates that a company responds effectively to customer complaints, advertises honestly, and is transparent about business practices.

A good BBB score doesn’t guarantee that you’ll have a smooth relationship with a company, though. You may want to ask friends and family about their experiences with Bethpage FCU, or read online customer reviews.

How Bethpage Federal Credit Union compares

We’ve compared Bethpage Federal Credit Union to two other institutions in our best credit unions guide: Blue Federal Credit Union and Alliant Credit Union.

You can access all of these credit unions online, and none charge monthly service fees. Your choice between the three could come down to which accounts you want to open.

Alliant pays the highest interest rate on savings, while Blue FCU has the best checking account rates. If you want a money market account, Bethpage FCU is the only option.

The highest certificate rates could be with any of the three, depending on which term you choose. You might prefer Bethpage FCU if you don’t have much money to open a certificate — it only requires $50, but Alliant and Blue FCU both require $1,000.

Laura Grace Tarpley, CEPF

Personal Finance Reviews Editor

Laura Grace Tarpley (she/her) is a personal finance reviews senior editor at Insider. She oversees coverage about mortgage rates, refinance rates, lenders, bank accounts, investing, retirement , and borrowing and savings tips for Personal Finance Insider. She was a writer and editor for Insider’s “The Road to Home” series, which won a Silver award from the National Associate of Real Estate Editors. She is also a Certified Educator in Personal Finance (CEPF).
She has written about personal finance for seven years. Before joining the Insider team, she was a freelance finance writer for companies like SoFi and The Penny Hoarder, as well as an editor at FluentU. You can reach Laura Grace at [email protected]
Learn more about how Personal Finance Insider chooses, rates, and covers financial products and services »


Evelyn He

Compliance Associate

Evelyn He is a Compliance Associate at Insider who supports the Personal Finance Insider team. Personal Finance Insider is Insider’s personal finance section that incorporates affiliate and commerce partnerships into the news, insights, and advice about money that Insider readers already know and love.
The compliance team’s mission is to provide readers with stories that are fact-checked and current, so they can make informed financial decisions. The team also works to minimize risk for partners by making sure language is clear, precise, and fully compliant with regulatory and partner marketing guidelines that align with the editorial team.
Before joining Insider, she served in various legal and compliance roles in different industries, including the legal and pharmaceutical industries.   
Evelyn obtained her M.S. degree in Marketing at Boston University in 2022. Prior to combining and consolidating her knowledge of law and business, she spent one year finishing 1L courses at Suffolk University Law School to further her legal knowledge. She has also completed MBA business law courses while working on her Bachelor of Business Administration in Management at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. 
Outside of work, she enjoys spending time with her 14-year-old Shih Tzu named Money, and her 4-year-old Bichon named Tibber.


