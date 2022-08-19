Bethesda releases Quake classics, Wolfenstein on PC Game Pass

During Con 2022, Softworks and developer id Software announced that several classic PC games are being made available to PC Game Pass subscribers. This includes Quake 4, Return to Castle Wolfenstein and Wolfenstein 3D, as well as An Elder Scrolls Legend: Battlespire and The Elder Scrolls Adventures: Redguard.

Ever since Microsoft announced the acquisition of Bethesda, we knew this would translate to multiple additions to the company’s backlog for Xbox Game Pass. This week, subscribers to the PC version of the service received great news, as several classic games were added. - Advertisement - In addition to the titles mentioned above for Game Pass, several games have also been added to the Microsoft Store. The Elder Scrolls: Arena and The Elder Scrolls Daggerfall — the first two games in the franchise — are now available for free on the platform, as is the multiplayer arena shooter Quake Champions. Heretic: Serpent Riders, Hexen: Beyond Heretic and Hexen: Deathkings have also joined the Microsoft Store, but they are not free.

It’s worth noting that while you don’t need a PC Game Pass membership to play Quake Champions, subscribers can instantly unlock all playable Champions. This will certainly be valuable for players who prefer to let go of the grind necessary to access characters. Can we expect Activision Blizzard to also do this with its classic games when the Microsoft acquisition is finalized?

