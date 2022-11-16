Beta version of DuckDuckGo is now available for Android users

After almost a year of releasing the beta version of DuckDuckGo, an application protection tool, for just a few devices, now all users with an Android system can access the feature. THE protection is free and blocks third-party data trackerseven when other applications are not being used. With the tool, it is possible to check an activity report, which shows how many tracking attempts were blocked and what are the specifics in each application. In this same feature, you can check what data was requested, such as location, age and fingerprint.

With the new beta, changes include general performance improvements and a 50% reduction in apps excluded from tracking protection, many of which rely on tracking to function properly. According to research released by the company, an Android user usually has, on average, 35 apps on the phone and receive between 1000 and 2000 tracking attempts per day🇧🇷 - Advertisement - The company cites four apps (Southwest Airlines, Zillow, SeatGeek and The Weather Network) and says more than 45 companies collect location data, email, phone, time zone and even device information, which is sold to data brokers and advertisers.

The app has similarities with Apple’s own App Tracking Transparency (ATT), but DuckDuckGo guarantees that its tracking protection for Android is greater. To access the beta version, just download version 5.143.1 of DuckDuckGo for Android and go to the settings where App Tracking Protection can be enabled. And do you, reader, use any of these protection applications? Share your experience below!

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #tamanho {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

