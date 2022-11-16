Project of AEREZONA DEVELOPERS. Contact Us at: +92-300-3308001 email at: [email protected]
HomeTech NewsBeta version of DuckDuckGo is now available for Android users

Beta version of DuckDuckGo is now available for Android users

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Beta version of DuckDuckGo is now available for Android users
- Advertisement -

After almost a year of releasing the beta version of DuckDuckGo, an application protection tool, for just a few devices, now all users with an Android system can access the feature. THE protection is free and blocks third-party data trackerseven when other applications are not being used.

With the tool, it is possible to check an activity report, which shows how many tracking attempts were blocked and what are the specifics in each application. In this same feature, you can check what data was requested, such as location, age and fingerprint.

Screenshot shows DuckDuckGo activity report (Image: Playback/DuckDuckGo)

With the new beta, changes include general performance improvements and a 50% reduction in apps excluded from tracking protection, many of which rely on tracking to function properly. According to research released by the company, an Android user usually has, on average, 35 apps on the phone and receive between 1000 and 2000 tracking attempts per day🇧🇷

- Advertisement -

The company cites four apps (Southwest Airlines, Zillow, SeatGeek and The Weather Network) and says more than 45 companies collect location data, email, phone, time zone and even device information, which is sold to data brokers and advertisers.

1668617705 970 Beta version of DuckDuckGo is now available for Android users

Screenshot shows what data each app may be tracking (Image: Playback/DuckDuckGo)

The app has similarities with Apple’s own App Tracking Transparency (ATT), but DuckDuckGo guarantees that its tracking protection for Android is greater. To access the beta version, just download version 5.143.1 of DuckDuckGo for Android and go to the settings where App Tracking Protection can be enabled.

And do you, reader, use any of these protection applications? Share your experience below!

>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);box- shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImage { width: 25%;} #appLogo { width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetails { flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size {font-size:80%; }#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.lojaImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojaImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.storesdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.storeslinkmobile {margin-right: 6px;}.stores {margin- right:6px;margin-top:1px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}#appDetalhes {padding-left:42px ;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4px;font-size:110%;}#p reco, #developer, #tamanho {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px;height: 17px;}#appLogo {width: 115px;height: 125px;} }
- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Apple

Ease! Digio releases option to pay credit card bill by Pix

This Wednesday (16), the digital platform for financial services type announced the arrival of...
Microsoft

TC Teach: how to create polls on TikTok

If you've been following us for a while, then you probably already know that...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.