Beta of the game Multiversus is closed and the final version should arrive in 2024

The crossover fighting game between different geek universes has been quite successful among gamers and, for those who want to continue using the beta version, they will have access to the game’s training room and local matches in offline mode. Also, characters and features that have already been unlocked remain with the user. But attention! Game download needs to be done by April 4 to secure offline features.

Warner Bros. Games announced that the open beta of MultiVersus is ending and that the official launch of the game should arrive for all users in early 2024.

Any progress the user has already made will carry over when the game becomes available again in 2024. But there will be no refunds for those who purchased any features during that time.

According to Tony Huynh, CEO and co-founder of developer MultiVersus Player First Games, after the beta, the team has ideas for improvements, such as content cadence of new characters, maps, and modes to enhance gameplay. “We will also be revamping the progression system based on your feedback and looking for new ways to connect with your friends in the game.”

MultiVersus originally launched in July 2022, but saw player numbers plummet after the initial frenzy. This offline period can be essential for developers to think about effective business models to ensure the game’s success.