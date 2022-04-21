Tech News

Best Zoom functionality lands on desktop

By: Brian Adam

The team behind the development of Zoom does not stop adding new functions with which to make the most of the possibilities of this platform. And now, they have just announced the arrival of one of the best tools that, until now, was only available in the app for mobile devices. In this way, as the Zoom team has reported through a statement on its official blog, the desktop version of the well-known service for making video calls will now make things much easier for you when it comes to sending a reaction. Now, the desktop version of Zoom will be able to recognize certain gestures that you make in front of the camera to offer you a certain emoji. For example, when you raise your hand, the raised hand emoji will automatically appear. Zoom gestures reach the desktop version As we told you, this functionality is not new, since since mid-2021 it was available for the versions of the app for iOS and iPad OS. The user experience is highly variable, as it works very well at times, although on some occasions Zoom’s gesture control mistakenly identifies movements such as scratching your face as it thinks you’re raising your hand. But of course, this tool is taking its first steps, so you have to be patient until they manage to polish all these aspects in order to offer a more complete functionality. Even so, we invite you to try this new Zoom option to see how it works. Zoom knows that these types of services have become fashionable due to the coronavirus pandemic that forced millions of workers to have their meetings telematically. And Zoom became one of the most complete platforms. For this reason, the company wants to continue being the great benchmark compared to its rivals. And the idea of ​​offering a gesture system sounds very interesting. More improvements coming to Zoom Gesture control isn’t the only new thing coming to Zoom. For example, they have improved the whiteboard, separating this tool from Zoom so that management is more complete. There will also be improvements to the meeting room interface to make it more comfortable to use. They have also launched an etiquette tool in chat, applying the company’s corporate communication policies, a detail to take into account. Undoubtedly, a series of improvements that will make things easier for Zoom users, both those who use the application for personal use and those who work in corporate environments. In principle, these new features should already be available, so you just have to wait for the desktop version to update, so we invite you to try these features and see if they are worth it. >

