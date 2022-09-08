Best YouTube Converter to Convert Videos to MP3 Easily

- Advertisement -

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn

YouTube is one of the most used social networks in the world, with more than 2,200 million users, who use the platform to view all kinds of content. One of the most successful are music videos. Artists from all over the world take advantage of YouTube to publicize their latest songs or to upload video clips with their most classic songs.

This makes YouTube their musical reference for many users and they would like to keep those songs in mp3, to be able to listen to them that way on their computer, on their mobile phone or on any other device. Is this possible? Fortunately, it is, although in order to convert a YouTube video to MP3 format you will need a .

There are many YouTube to MP3 converters on the market, but not all of them are reliable and easy to use. That is why today in this article we will recommend one that we have been testing in recent weeks, YT Saver YouTube Downloadertotally reliable and with which it will take only a few minutes to convert your YouTube videos to MP3 format, so that you can listen to them whenever, wherever and whenever you want.

Don’t worry, we are going to tell you everything in this report so that you can enjoy your favorite songs in MP3 or the audio of any other video that you find interesting on YouTube, since you will not only be able to convert music from video clips, but also You will also be able to convert from YouTube to MP3 the audio of the contents of your favorite YouTubers -in order to have them and listen to them as if it were a podcast- or any other YouTube video that you want to keep, and everything in an easy and fast way!

Best YouTube to MP3 Converter

As we were saying, to convert YouTube videos to MP3 you will need a converter, and the best program on the market is YT Saver. With it you will be able to create your MP3 files from your videos in a very simple way and in a matter of seconds.

In addition, one of its main features is that not only can you download music from YouTube, but YT Saver will allow you to convert videos to MP3 from more than 10,000 web pages. Of course, the most popular ones are included. In addition to YouTube, you can download MP3 videos from platforms like Spotify, Facebook, Instagram, Dailymotion, SoundCloud, Vevo, Vimeo, TikTok, Niconico, Bilibili, etc.

But that is not all. As we mentioned, you can convert your videos to MP3, but also to twenty other formats. In terms of audio, you can create MP3, M4A, MKA, WAV, AAC, FLAC, AIFF, OGG files. While if we talk about video, with this magnificent converter you will be able to create files in MP4, MOV, WMV, AVI, FLV, MKV, HEVC MP4, HEVC MKV, 3GP, iPhone/iPod, iPad, Android Phone, Android Tablets.

In addition, you will be able to convert YouTube videos to MP3 in the highest quality: 320 kbps. As for downloading videos in high definition, the program supports various types of resolution: 480p, 360p, 720p, 1080p, 2K, 4K… up to 8K.

Another of its advantages is that you will not only be able to download videos from YouTube or Spotify one by one, but you will also be able to download playlists, channels or complete albums with the press of a button, thus optimizing the download processes and saving you money. a long time.

In this sense, you will also see that YT Saver is up to 10 times faster than other download platforms. Its speed will surprise you!

And in addition, you will be able to download the subtitles of the videos, or the lyrics of the songs, in several languages. And in the same way, edit YouTube videos, cut them, paste them… both in MP4 and MP3.

And all this, from the same YouTube to MP3 converter program. And it is that… YT Saver is much more than any converter!

How to Convert YouTube Videos to MP3 Easily

But YT Saver not only stands out for all the features it has and that we have been explaining in the previous section, but it is also recommended for how easy it is to use. We are going to explain to you, step by step, how to easily convert YouTube videos to MP3 with this program, and you will be able to see for yourself how simple it is. Attentive!

-Step 1. Download and install YT Saver on your computer. This step is very simple. You just have to choose the version of YT Saver suitable for your computer, depending on whether you use the Windows or Mac operating system, and click on the button to start the download.

Once you have downloaded it, install it on your computer as you would any other program by double-clicking on it. Select where you want to install it and choose the language in which you want to use it. Once you have accepted the legal terms, the installation process will then begin.

-Step 2. Copy the URL of the YouTube video you want to download. You just have to open YouTube and search for the video you want to convert to MP3. Copy your address from the navigation bar so that YT Saver can recognize it.

-Step 3. Select the MP3 output format. As we have seen, YT Saver has many MP3 configuration options and now it is time to choose the quality at which you want to download the file, if you want to automatically download the lyrics or subtitles, etc.

-Step 4: Copy the URL of the YouTube video -the one you got in step 2- in the YT Saver converter program. You just have to click on the “Paste URL” button.

-Step 5. Download music from YouTube directly. Once the download is complete, the MP3 file will be saved on your computer. You can also see all the downloads you have made in the “Downloaded” section of YT Saver.

-Conclusion

That is all! As you can see, it is extremely easy to download videos from YouTube and convert them to MP3 with this program. In addition, you will not only be able to download your content from YouTube, but also from more than 10,000 other web pages and online platforms that are compatible with YT Saver, such as Spotify, from where you can also download music from spotify in MP3.

It is a totally reliable service that will save you a lot of time when downloading your favorite content and converting it into MP3, so that you can listen to it whenever you want and wherever you want. Don’t think about it anymore and get him.