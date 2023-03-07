best wwe raw episodes

- Advertisement -

There have been many memorable episodes of WWE Raw over the years, and different fans may have different opinions on which episodes were the best. Here are a few episodes that are often considered among the best:

Raw is War (March 17, 1997)

This episode featured the first-ever meeting between Stone Cold Steve Austin and Bret Hart, which led to one of the most iconic rivalries in WWE history.

Raw 1000 (July 23, 2012)

This episode celebrated the 1,000th episode of Raw and featured appearances from many WWE legends, including The Rock, D-Generation X, and The Undertaker.

The Montreal Screwjob (November 9, 1997)

This episode is infamous for the controversial ending to the match between Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels, which became known as the “Montreal Screwjob.”

Raw after WrestleMania 30 (April 7, 2014)

This episode featured the shocking end to WrestleMania 30, where The Undertaker’s undefeated streak was ended by Brock Lesnar.

CM Punk’s Pipe Bomb (June 27, 2011)



This episode featured an unscripted promo from CM Punk, where he criticized WWE management and became a fan favorite.

These are just a few examples, and there are many other great episodes of that fans may enjoy watching.