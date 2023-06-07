Best web hosting services 2023: Expert picks and advice

- Advertisement -

Every website needs a reliable host, but a hosting service designed for simple blogging might not meet your expanding business demands. Limited storage, slow load times, and subpar customer support are common pitfalls of basic hosting services. Luckily, there are several great web hosting providers available at various price points—and the top-tier ones offer advanced features and technologies that you won’t find in any basic package.

Navigating the sea of web hosting options can be daunting. With a range of plans, features, and price points to consider, finding the perfect fit requires careful consideration. And that’s where our guide to the best web hosting services of 2023 comes in. We’ve done the heavy lifting, rigorously testing and comparing offerings from a variety of providers to help you make the most informed decision for your needs.

Digital Ocean – Best for developer-friendly features

Pros

Transparent pricing and pay-as-you-go model

Comprehensive suite of features, including seamless Kubernetes cluster management

Strong security measures and multiple backup options

99.99% uptime guarantee and multiple global data centers for reduced latency Cons Not geared toward beginners

Some important features, like automated backups, require a technical background to set up

Price When Reviewed:

$4/month



DigitalOcean is renowned in the web hosting space for its developer-friendly approach, providing advanced features and technologies that cater to tech-savvy users. Unlike traditional web hosting providers, DigitalOcean offers cloud-based infrastructure services, allowing users to deploy and manage applications and websites on virtual servers, known as "droplets." This cloud-based model provides high flexibility and scalability, making it an excellent choice for developers and businesses with growing needs. One of DigitalOcean's key selling points is its customization options. Users have the flexibility to choose the exact amount of memory, CPU, and SSD storage that their projects require, allowing them to tailor their hosting environment to their specific needs. DigitalOcean also provides the option of choosing from pre-configured droplets with popular apps and development stacks already installed, which can save considerable time and effort. DigitalOcean's robust API is another major draw for developers. It allows for programmatic control of resources, enabling users to automate tasks, integrate with other services, and generally manage their hosting environment more efficiently. This level of control and automation is a significant advantage for developers who want to optimize their workflows.

Alongside these developer-friendly features, DigitalOcean provides a wealth of educational resources aimed at developers. Its community tutorials are known for their depth and quality, covering a wide range of topics from basic server setup to advanced topics like Kubernetes deployment.

From a performance standpoint, DigitalOcean doesn't disappoint. It uses SSD storage across all its plans, which can significantly enhance the speed and responsiveness of your apps or websites. Its data centers are spread across multiple locations worldwide, allowing you to deploy your applications closer to your users for improved performance. DigitalOcean's pricing model is another major advantage, particularly for developers working on multiple projects. Its transparent, pay-as-you-go pricing ensures that you only pay for the resources you use, with no hidden charges or long-term contracts.

Read our full DigitalOcean review

Bluehost – Best for novices

Pros

Competitive introductory pricing

Generous features

Beginner friendly, with customer support services such as website migration and a dedicated team of WordPress experts

30-day refund policy Cons Lags behind competitors in support and reliability

Steep price increase after initial purchase period

Documentation isn’t easily found on the website

Storage is limited, particularly in the Basic plan, which has been reduced from previous offerings

Price When Reviewed:

Plans range from $2.95/mo to $13.95/mo



Plans range from $2.95/mo to $13.95/mo Bluehost has solidified its position as a top choice for beginners with its commitment to providing a straightforward and intuitive web hosting experience. It offers an easy-to-navigate control panel that even complete beginners will find manageable. For those creating their first website, the built-in website builder provides a variety of templates and customization options, eliminating the need for any prior coding knowledge. Its seamless integration with WordPress is another major advantage that makes Bluehost an ideal choice for beginners. Bluehost is even officially recommended by WordPress.org, and it streamlines the installation process to a simple one-click affair. This means users can have their WordPress site up and running very quickly and with little to no technical know-how. Bluehost also provides automatic updates for WordPress, so your site always benefits from the latest features and security updates. Even with its beginner-friendly features, Bluehost doesn’t skimp on performance. It offers impressive loading speeds and uptime reliability, key factors in maintaining a positive user experience and high search engine rankings. Furthermore, with its range of plans, users can start with a basic package and easily upgrade as their site grows, making Bluehost a hosting provider that novices can stick with throughout their online journey. Read our full Bluehost review HostGator – Best for scalability Pros User-friendly control panel and a free website builder

Great uptime

Many feature plans, providing flexibility for various needs

Quick and thorough support Cons Lack of transparency in pricing, hiding renewal fees until checkout

Confusing features page

Video tutorials haven’t been active for over a year Price When Reviewed:



$2.75 / mo to $5.25 / mo HostGator has made a name for itself in the web hosting market with its commitment to scalable solutions that grow with your needs. One of its key selling points is its extensive range of hosting plans, encompassing shared hosting, VPS hosting, dedicated servers, and even specialized WordPress and reseller hosting. This means that whatever the size or growth rate of your website or online business, HostGator has a plan that can cater to your specific needs. What makes HostGator particularly appealing for scalability is how easily users can switch between plans. As your website grows and attracts more traffic, you can effortlessly upgrade to a higher-tier plan with more resources. Or, if you find that you’re not utilizing all the resources in your current plan, you can downgrade to a more cost-effective package. This flexibility is a key advantage for businesses expecting fluctuations in their website’s growth and traffic. HostGator also stands out with its ‘unmetered’ offerings. Most of its plans come with unmetered bandwidth and disk space, which means there aren’t strict limits on the amount of traffic or data your website can handle. This can be a major benefit for websites experiencing rapid growth or unpredictable traffic spikes. Read our full HostGator review InMotion Hosting – Best for customer support Pros Competitive pricing with discounts for longer subscriptions

User-friendly setup with helpful resources and 24/7 support

Comprehensive feature set

Comprehensive knowledge base, video tutorials, and 24/7 support team Cons Dedicated server packages may be expensive for smaller businesses

Only one parked domain for the Core plan Price When Reviewed:



Plans from $2.99 to $13.99 / mo InMotion Hosting is known for its reliable and high-performance hosting services, but it best stands out with its commitment to customer service and support. It offers 24/7 live support, extensive online resources, and even free website migration. It’s also one of the few hosts to provide a 90-day money-back guarantee, demonstrating confidence in their service quality. The service is also noteworthy for its commitment to open source, offering over 400 applications that can be installed with a single click. Beyond its 24/7 support availability, InMotion Hosting also excels in the quality of its customer service. Its support team is staffed with skilled professionals who know their products and can offer advice on a wide range of issues, from basic site setup to advanced server configurations. They’re also known for their friendly, patient approach, making them a great resource for novices and experienced users alike. In addition to personalized support, InMotion Hosting provides an extensive online knowledge base. This includes a wide range of tutorials, how-to guides, and educational articles that can help you troubleshoot issues on your own and make the most of your hosting plan. They also offer a community support forum where you can ask questions and share advice with other InMotion Hosting users. It’s not all just about support though. InMotion Hosting also delivers reliable performance. It offers a 99.9 percent uptime guarantee to ensure your site is always available, and it uses solid-state drives for faster load times. With its blend of top-notch customer support and reliable hosting services, InMotion Hosting stands out as a premier choice for those who prioritize service and support. Read our full InMotion Hosting review

What to look for in a web hosting service

Webmasters have specific requirements that surpass the needs of an average user. Here’s what individuals and businesses should look for in a web hosting service.

Storage and bandwidth

Most web hosting services offer a variety of plans with different levels of storage and bandwidth. Storage refers to the amount of space available for your website files, while bandwidth determines how much data your website can transfer to its visitors. A higher storage and bandwidth allowance can accommodate more complex, media-rich websites and larger volumes of traffic. However, not every site needs vast amounts of storage and bandwidth. Those with simpler websites or less traffic may opt for lower-tier plans to save costs.

Uptime and speed

Uptime refers to the percentage of time your website is accessible to visitors. Most hosts aim for an uptime of 99.9 percent or higher, ensuring your site is nearly always available. Speed, on the other hand, determines how quickly your website loads for visitors. Both are crucial for providing a good user experience and can impact your site’s search engine rankings. While many factors can influence your site’s speed, a good host will have optimized infrastructure to ensure quick load times.

Customer support

Good customer support is essential in a web hosting service. Even with the best plans, you might encounter issues or have questions that need addressing. A host with round-the-clock support via multiple channels (such as phone, live chat, and email) can provide peace of mind. Also, a host that offers a comprehensive knowledge base can be invaluable, allowing you to troubleshoot issues or learn more about managing your site.

Security features

Security is a crucial aspect of any web hosting service. Look for hosts that offer features such as SSL certificates (for secure data transfer), regular backups (to safeguard your data), and malware scanning and removal. These features can protect your website from various security threats and help keep your visitors’ data safe.

Scalability

As your website grows, your hosting needs may change. A good web hosting service will offer plans that can scale with your website. This might include the option to upgrade to a higher-tier plan with more resources, or even to a different type of hosting (like VPS or dedicated hosting) if your site outgrows shared hosting.