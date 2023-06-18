Best VPN deals for June 2023: Plans start at just $2 per month

- Advertisement -

UPDATE: Jun. 15, 2023, 2:25 p.m. EDT This story has been updated with the latest VPN deals.

Using a virtual private network (or VPN) is an easy way to bypass geo-restrictions on streaming content, avoid certain cyber threats while gaming, protect company data while working remotely, and browse anonymously on public WiFi networks. Most providers’ plans cost anywhere from $2 to $12 per month, though many lure customers in with discounted introductory rates that skyrocket after your initial term. To help you lock in a plan that’ll fit your budget in the short and long run, we’re compiling a weekly roundup of the best deals on all the VPNs we’ve personally tested. Below, you can check out our top picks as of June 8.

ExpressVPN — save 49% on a 15-month plan

A vast server network, a user-friendly app, and a strong commitment to data protection make ExpressVPN our favorite full-featured VPN on the market. It also happens to be one of the most expensive VPNs out there, which is why we highly recommend signing up for its discounted 15-month plan(opens in a new tab): You’ll pay just $6.67/month (billed $99.95 upfront), which is 49% off its standard $12.95/month rate and covered by a 30-day money-back guarantee. That switches to an $8.32/month annual plan after the first term is up.

NordVPN — save 75% on a 27-month Standard plan

Power users shouldn’t think twice about signing up for NordVPN, another industry giant, which offers advanced security features like split tunneling(opens in a new tab), multi-hop connections(opens in a new tab), Tor support(opens in a new tab), and built-in malware protection(opens in a new tab). New users can sign up for a 27-month Standard plan(opens in a new tab) at the introductory rate of just $3.29/month (billed $88.83 upfront), which is 75% off its usual $12.99/month pricing and protected by a 30-day money-back guarantee. (If you don’t see that discount reflected, try pulling up its website in an incognito browser.) The plan will renew annually at $8.29/month after your first term ends.

Optional add-ons include:

Proton VPN — save 50% on a two-year Plus plan

Proton VPN is another great pick for privacy wonks with open-source apps and ultra-transparent company policies. It offers a decent free plan, but we recommend its Plus tier(opens in a new tab) for full access to its server network, streaming and P2P support, multi-hop, up to 10 simultaneous connections, and a Tor over VPN(opens in a new tab) tool. Monthly subscriptions typically go for $9.99, but you’ll save 50% and pay $4.99/month (billed $119.76 upfront) if you commit to a two-year plan(opens in a new tab). A 30-day money-back guarantee applies here, too.

CyberGhost VPN — save 84% on a 27-month plan

CyberGhost lays claim to a massive and globally diverse network, with special servers optimized for streaming, gaming, and P2P to help minimize lag. New customers can sign up for a 27-month plan(opens in a new tab) at just $2.11/month (billed $56.97 upfront), saving 84% on its standard monthly fee of $12.99. Your subscription will renew as a $4.75/month annual plan after the initial term is up, which still isn’t terrible — and like all of CyberGhost’s multi-year plans, it comes with a 45-day money-back guarantee plus free access to its ID Guard(opens in a new tab) and Privacy Guard(opens in a new tab) tools. If you don’t want to commit to anything just yet, you can try CyberGhost for free(opens in a new tab) for up to a week depending on your platform.

Optional add-ons include:

TunnelBear — save 67% on a three-year Unlimited plan

Our go-to recommendation for anyone who’s never used the technology before, TunnelBear is a simple, lightweight VPN with an intuitive (and adorable) interface. Though it’s incapable of unblocking streaming sites, it should serve you well for basic web surfing. Pick its Unlimited plan(opens in a new tab) over the free version for unlimited browsing and priority customer service, which costs just $3.33/month (billed $120 upfront) when you enroll for three years — that’s 67% off its usual $9.99/month rate and a fixed price that won’t increase after your first term, which is huge. (You may have to click through to its “Plans” page to see the offer.) There’s no money-back guarantee, unfortunately, but refunds are offered on a case-by-case basis(opens in a new tab).

Private Internet Access (PIA) — save 82% on a 27-month plan

It’s nothing particularly special, but for users in search of a basic VPN with open-source apps, built-in ad blocking, and unlimited simultaneous connections, PIA is worth a look. You’ll pay just $2.11/month (billed $56.94 upfront) for 27 months of coverage(opens in a new tab), shaving 82% off its regular rate of $11.99/month; that does include a 30-day money-back guarantee. You’ll switch to an annual plan at $4.75/month after the initial term is over.

Optional add-ons include:

IPVanish — save 72% on a two-year plan

Another middle-of-the-road pick, IPVanish makes up for a lack of advanced security features with a minimalist, straightforward app and support for unlimited simultaneous connections. You can get your first two years(opens in a new tab) for just $3.33/month (billed $79.99 upfront), which takes 72% off its usual monthly rate of $11.99 and includes a 30-day money-back guarantee. After that term is up, you’ll get bumped to $7.50/month on an annual plan.

Editor’s note: IPVanish is owned by Ziff Davis, Mashable’s publisher. Any IPVanish products or services featured on Mashable are covered independently by our team.