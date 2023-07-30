Best vacuum deal: Bissell 2747A PowerFresh vacuum and steam mop All-in-One 30% off

- Advertisement -

SAVE 30%: As of July 27, the Bissell PowerFresh vacuum and steam mop is on sale at Amazon for $129.99, which is $55.40 off its original price of $185.39. That’s a discount of 30%.

Summer comes with lots of fun in the sun, but can also mean more visitors and time spent at home (in the AC) — and that can mean more dirt, germs, and way too much time spent cleaning. If you’re ready to upgrade your home cleaning rituals, a mop and vacuum combo could give you that deep clean feeling you’ve been craving. And there’s a powerful one from a TikTok-favorite brand on sale right now.

The Bissell PowerFresh vacuum and steam mop is on sale at Amazon for $129.99, or $55.40 off its original price of $185.39. That’s a discount of 30%.

For the uninitiated, a steam mop works to clear grime and sanitize the floors using the steam from hot water. The Bissell PowerFresh vacuum and steam mop is great for those with limited storage space, as it has a slim design and weighs less than 10 pounds. It comes with two washable microfiber pads (one soft, one scrubby) to remove 99.9% of dirt from the floor, and works on all floor types, from hardwood or linoleum.

You can choose from three easy settings (steam, high steam, or suction) and this vac also boasts Bissell’s signature Dry Tank Technology, which keeps moisture out of the debris in the dirty tank (so dumping the tank stays a simple, rather than grotesque, task). Plus, you can steam mop and vacuum at the same time or separately.

Overall, the Bissell PowerFresh vacuum and steam mop is a convenient and powerful way to combine sanitizing features with a traditional vac. Check out this deal for a cleaner home while it lasts.