Best ultrabook to buy | TudoCelular Guide

An ideal option for those who live on the move, ultrabooks have gained notoriety in the market for giving up their large and heavy housing to offer a thin, light design with a premium footprint, which has ensured special interest from professionals from the most varied areas. Over time, the technology and availability of these small notables became more palatable for the Europeian’s pocket and the amount of options escalated, delivering good options that range from devices with a more basic to advanced focus.

Knowing this, we decided to compile here on TechSmart some options that can be good for those looking for a new ultrabook to call their own, considering the benefits offered and also the prices charged for each of them.

Macbook Air — Apple ultrabook with the most interesting price

LG gram — Lightweight set and screen size options to suit all tastes

Acer Swift 3 – Good cost-benefit

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro — Plenty of storage and interesting set

ASUS Zenbook UX325 — OLED screen as a differential

Macbook Pro

Focused on professional users, the Macbook Pro is certainly a good option for those who want a premium ultrabook but are looking to escape dependence on Windows without having to resort to Linux to escape Microsoft’s hegemony. Here, we have brought you two models that are worth taking a look at: the first is obviously the current generation, which brings interesting evolutions and will obviously deliver support for a long time and more performance. The second is the one that brings the first generation of the brand’s proprietary platform, the Apple Silicon M1, on board, combining a more interesting price and advanced performance, in addition to the benefit of the controversial Touch Bar.

Macbook Pro with M1 (13″)

Macbook Pro with M1 Pro (14″)

Macbook Pro with M1 Pro (16″)

Macbook Air

If you're looking for a Macbook but don't care about the most advanced of the line, a good alternative is to invest in the Macbook Air, which normally delivers equivalent weight to that seen in the Pro version but delivers some occasional simplifications in the embedded hardware. In this selection, we put the last two generations, that is, with the Apple Silicon M1 and M2 chips, the first being an alternative for those who want to pay as little as possible and the second, for those who want a more current set and the certainty that they will have access to the most support to date.

Macbook Air with M1

Macbook Air with M2

LG gram

If your focus is on portability, the LG gram can certainly be an ideal partner for you, thanks to the offer of notebooks that deliver a lighter body (the weight, according to the brand, starts at 999g), without giving up interesting hardware. for day-to-day. In general, the models listed here feature pretty much the same hardware, namely a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of DDR4 RAM and a 256GB SSD, as well as a 14″ (14Z90N) Full HD IPS display. (14Z90N) or 17 (14Z90N) inches.

14Z90N

15Z90N

17Z90N

Acer Swift 3

A good alternative when we talk about interesting hardware without sacrificing so much the budget is the Acer Swift 3, which has the Intel Core i5 processor, 16 GB of RAM and 256 GB SSD, in addition to a 14″ screen with Full HD resolution and Windows 10, which guarantees performance for use in most tasks. According to Acer, the Swift 3 delivers a battery with an estimated autonomy of up to 10.5h, only 1.25kg in weight and a screen that supports 100% sRGB and 86% body-to-screen ratio.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Pro

Are you a Samsung fan and want to close the ecosystem with a branded ultrabook? So the request of the time is the Samsung Book2 Pro, which has a body of only 1.17 kg and has good differentials when we talk about performance such as the 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor, 16 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and a 1 TB SSD . The screen offered on this device is a 15.6-inch AMOLED with Full HD resolution. The sound system has AKG technology and Dolby Atmos, thus ensuring a good experience in multimedia consumption.

ASUS Zenbook UX325