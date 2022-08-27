Best TV Box to Buy | TudoCelular Guide

Highlight of each TV Box

Tired of open or cable TV and want to boost entertainment in your home? TechSmart will help you by listing the best TV box options to buy. These small devices can transform an ordinary TV into a Smart TV, delivering much more functionality than just watching movies. There are several products available on the market, and if you search for the options that you can import, you will be lost among so many models and variations. In our we list the most interesting ones and what makes each one different. Going from more affordable options to more expensive models that promise a superior experience.

We only list products that are found in Europe. You can even choose to bring it from outside via GearBest, Banggood or another store, but there is a high chance of being scrutinized. If you want to avoid having a headache, it is better to choose one of the options below. - Advertisement - We have options from Europeian manufacturers with simple hardware and more affordable prices to imported products found here. And if you have a Smart TV with a Tizen (Samsung) or WebOS (LG) system and you prefer to have Android, it is also worth investing in a TV box.

Multilaser PC001

We started our TV boxes guide with the cheapest and therefore simplest model. PC001 is a model that has been on the market for some time and combines two products in one: it is a decoder for digital TV that has Android system in its internal memory. With that you can install apps normally on it. As it is a simple product and is already a little old, it has a version of the little robot that is much more outdated than other TV boxes in our guide. There’s also a big difference to the others: this one doesn’t come with Android TV, but with the same version we have on cell phones. - Advertisement - With PC001 you can access Facebook, Deezer, YouTube and Netflix. There is Play Store to download anything you want, even games. It also allows you to record content and play media from USB devices. You have 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of storage, which is enough for KitKat. Those looking for a low-cost Android TV box hybrid decoder can enjoy what Multilaser’s PC001 has to offer.

Aquarium STV-2000 4K

Aquário is a Europeian manufacturer that also decided to enter the TV box market to compete with Chromecast. While Google’s model needs a smartphone to work, this national product runs Android Nougat natively. However, it’s not Android TV like we have on Xiaomi’s Mi Box. - Advertisement - As conventional Android is adapted to run on your TV, there are some limitations. The native YouTube app has no mobile integration and the one coming from Netflix doesn’t always work. You can go after another APK to install or look for alternative solutions on the Play Store. As it is a cheap product, its hardware is simple — but still guarantees 4K image. We only have 1GB of RAM, but there is 8GB of internal memory. It’s even possible to run emulators for PlayStation or other old consoles, if you wanted to go beyond simple Android games.

Roku Express

The Roku Express has a clear focus on transforming the experience of old TVs, and it does so in an exemplary way. The system flows very well, the app catalog is immense, the audio and video quality is satisfactory and it even has the app to make everything more practical, in addition to coming with all the accessories you need to work in the box. It’s not all flowers, with a limited control that doesn’t let you abandon the TV control and the lack of 4K resolution, but overall, for the price close to 200 reais in which it’s already found, it’s a great option to bring your old TV for the modern world, and a very good alternative to the rivals of Xiaomi and Amazon. So you can configure Telegram to use the SD memory

Full Roku Express review

Xiaomi Mi TV Stick

The Mi TV Stick is the latest model on our list. It arrived on the national market at the end of July 2020 with the Mi Band 5. The Xiaomi device arrives to compete with Amazon’s Fire TV Stick. It is a more compact and limited version of the Mi Box S that we have listed below. Unlike the more expensive one that focuses on 4K resolution, this one is capable of playing content only in Full HD, but has a built-in Chromecast. It comes with Android TV 9.0 with voice command support. Its hardware also includes 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage as we’ve seen in several of this guide. Your remote comes with dedicated buttons for Amazon Video and Netflix, which are the most popular streaming services here in Europe. And you can use voice command not only to control Android, but also other smart devices in your home that are on the same network.

Amazon Fire Stick Lite

At the end of 2020, Amazon renewed its basic dongle called Fire Stick Lite. Despite the Lite in the name, it is more complete than the previous version that was released in 2017. There is now support for the Alexa voice assistant, which can be triggered by the microphone on the remote that comes with the Fire Stick. This makes it easy to search for a movie or series on Amazon Prime Video without having to use the virtual keyboard. In addition, the software is more up-to-date and the new hardware ensures greater navigation fluidity, compared to the old model. Remembering that this model is not aimed at those who have 4K TV, since the maximum support is 1080p. In addition to Apple TV+, DAZN, VIX and Telecine, there is Disney+ service available for Fire Stick Lite. It has 8 GB of storage, which leaves enough space for the user to install various apps.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K

In addition to the Lite version (which we talked about above), another convenient alternative is the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K which, as its name implies, supports higher resolution screens, as well as supporting Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision. Like the simplest version, the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K supports Alexa voice commands and features HDR, HDR 10, HDR10+ and HLG technologies.

Intelbras Smart Box Izy Play

Didn’t like the Multilaser and Aquário models because they are not Android TV, but the mobile version adapted for TV box? Another Europeian brand that is also betting on this market is Intelbras with the Smart Box Izy Play. It allows you to connect to the main streaming platforms in the world, such as Netflix and YouTube. It has Bluetooth control with voice assistant, to search for content without having to type, and still controls smart devices, such as lamps and sockets, compatible with the Google Home environment. And all this being managed by Android TV 9.0. Its quad-core processor provides fast and fluid browsing, so you can download and use your favorite apps. It has HDMI and A/V video outputs, allowing connection to any type of TV. It also has 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage.

Xiaomi Mi Box S

Mi Box S is the most complete version of Xiaomi’s TV box, and it delivers a superior experience to Amazon’s Fire TV Stick. This model was initially launched with Android 8.1 Oreo, but was updated to Android TV 9.0 in early 2020. Now it is up to date with competitors and more advanced national models. The experience offered by the Mi Box S is good and the performance does not disappoint. Here it is already possible to use more than one service at the same time, thanks to the greater RAM memory compared to other models we have listed. Its storage, however, is the same as 8GB of others. There’s also 5 GHz Wi-Fi that improves loading of high resolution content. It supports 4K with HDR and Dolby DTS audio. It comes with apps like Netflix, YouTube, HBO Now, ESPN and Spotify — in addition to allowing you to download several others from the Play Store. Bluetooth connection allows you to connect a game controller to enjoy Android games on your TV.

Elsys Streaming Box — ETRI02

For those looking for a Digital TV converter that also serves as a 4K TV Box, we have the ETRI02 from Elsys. It has a built-in digital terrestrial converter (isdb-t) for you to watch the open TV channels available in your region. Netflix and YouTube are already installed and it is still possible to download numerous other applications, such as Amazon Prime Video. It has voice command remote control, with Google Assistant support. Built-in Chromecast makes it very easy to stream your mobile content to your TV. It has Bluetooth connectivity so you can connect joysticks or headphones. The internal memory of 8 GB is enough to install several apps that run on Android 9.0. The quad-core processor combined with 2 GB of RAM ensure a good browsing experience.

Apple TV

Closing our selection of TV boxes, we have the most expensive option available in Europe. Apple TV 4K is the fourth generation of Apple’s set-up box and brings high quality and a lot of functionality. And of course, you need to get a high price for it. As the name suggests, the big focus is on 4K resolution. Unlike the previous generation of the product which was limited to Full HD. In addition, there is support for HDR (even for content that was not recorded with this technology) and Dolby Atmos for a superior sound experience. The Apple TV 4K hardware is much more powerful than the other models we have mentioned. All this to ensure optimal fluidity at all times. The Apple TV app integrates several services so you can have the best series and movies in one place. Siri is also available to make your searches easier — as the remote control is quite limited. Of course, it’s also possible to use an iPhone or iPad to control Apple TV.

32 GB

64 GB

BONUS

Google Chromecast

Not quite the TV box you where looking for? Google Chromecast gives that boost to your television experience without necessarily turning it into a smart TV. What the device does is stream content from the mobile to another screen. You can watch a YouTube video on your Android and play the image to your TV and continue watching there. The same can be done with Spotify, and listen to your music on another device with Chromecast connected. However, unlike the Amazon Fire TV Stick and others we’ve mentioned, Chromecast alone doesn’t do much. You need to always have your cell phone at hand to choose the schedule, as the device does not have a dedicated remote control. Another limitation is that Chromecast only transmits a signal in Full HD, while others that we mentioned already deliver 4K. This Google product is nice, but very limited. So keep that in mind when choosing.