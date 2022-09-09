Best tablet for less than R$1,000 to buy | TudoCelular Guide

Highlight of each

Philco PTB10RSG — Good setup at a fair price

Good setup at a fair price Multilaser M10A — Affordable 10-inch tablet

Affordable 10-inch tablet Philco PTB7RSG — Small tablet with latest Android

Small tablet with latest Android Multilaser Kids Pad — the best for kids

the best for kids Multilaser M7S Plus — cheap tablet

cheap tablet DL Kids C10 — cheap for kids

TechSmart has been preparing several s to help you choose your next cell phone to buy, as well as other interesting electronics. And of course we couldn’t forget about tablets. We have already listed the best premium models and also the intermediate ones that cost between R$1,000 and R$2,000, which you can see in the links below. The models below are the best options found on the national market for less than R$1,000, for those who want a simpler model to read the news, watch series or even play games.

The tablet market is currently quite lukewarm, without major releases, but it is still possible to find interesting options for each type of consumer. - Advertisement - And as we do in all guides, we always look for the most cost-effective products. The models are listed in order of price and this may change with the constant variation of the offers.

Multilaser M7S Plus

tudocelular.jpeg" width="660">

We started our list with the cheapest, the M7S Plus by Multilaser. It costs less than R$300, so don’t expect a tablet with a recent version of Android or a lot of memory. It is a product for those who want to save money and have just a basic experience. Its processor is quad-core and comes with 1 GB of RAM, which allows you to use one or two apps at the same time. Its internal memory has only 8 GB, which is enough to install a fair amount of apps, but don’t expect to be able to install many games. It has a rear and front camera and help to break the branch when you don’t have your cell phone close by.

DL Kids C10

- Advertisement -

If you’re interested in the M7S Plus because it’s cheap and you’re thinking about buying it for your little one, you might want to consider DL’s Kids C10, which is similarly priced and comes with a silicone cover to make it more resistant to damage. falls. Its screen is 7 inches, has a quad-core processor and 1 GB of RAM with 8 GB of storage. It has an intuitive software for children to use with ease for both playing and watching movies, listening to music and even social networks and the internet.

Multilaser KidPad Plus

- Advertisement -

Another affordable option for children is the Kids Plus model from Multilaser, which also offers the same screen size and quad-core processor, but comes with more internal memory than the DL model, which allows you to install more apps and games. The difference with this model here is that it was designed for children and comes with exclusive content from the Avengers or Frozen. The tablet also comes with a rubberized cover that protects it from falls and there is parental control for parents to control what their children do on the internet.

Philco PTB7RSG

Low-cost tablets usually come with an older version of Android, if you insist on having at least Android 9 Pie, then the cheapest option from a trusted brand is Philco’s PTB7RSG, It also has a quad-core processor like Multilaser’s options, but here it comes with 16 GB of storage to install various apps. iPhone 13: goodbye to the lock button, new Face ID and presentation date Having only 1 GB of RAM may seem like little for a tablet in this price range, but it comes with the Go version of Android, the same one that equips more basic phones and weighs less than the traditional Pie version. There’s also 3G connectivity if you plan to use the tablet outside of the house.

Philco PTB10RSG

If you are looking for a recent launch in the national market, there is the PTB10RSG that bets on good value for money. It comes with a 10-inch screen with an IPS LCD panel and a MediaTek MT6580 processor combined with 2 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal space. The battery is also 5,000mAh like the 10-inch Multilaser we’ve listed. Your Android is 9 Pie, but not the simplest Go version of the cheaper model listed above. There’s also 3G connectivity so you don’t have to be stuck at home to use your tablet or rely on public Wi-Fi.

Multilaser M10A