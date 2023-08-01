Best streaming deals July 2023: This code unlocks a 30-day trial of Paramount+ and SHOWTIME

- Advertisement -

Our top picks this week:

UPDATE: Jul. 28, 2023, 12:00 p.m. EDT This post has been updated with the latest streaming deals and pricing on streaming service bundles.

Streaming services have become a modern cultural staple: we build them into our monthly bills alongside rent and electricity. However, there are always loopholes to get out of paying full price for the top apps. If you’ve had your eye on a particular streaming service, see if this week’s best streaming deals are the incentive you’ve been waiting for.

- Advertisement -

Our top pick

Why we like it

Netflix’s threat to crack down on password sharing has officially begun to ruin lives. If you’re considering jumping ship, the Paramount+ and SHOWTIME merger has a ton of fresh new options for your summer streaming pleasure. (Doesn’t Paramount+ seem to be the one service that none of your friends have a password for?) New subscribers can enter code NEWHOME to get a one-month free trial of both instead of the usual week. The bundle is typically $11.99/month.

(If you’ve already used your email address, signing up for a 30-day free trial of Walmart+ can unlock another free month of Paramount+.)

Paramount+ is home to all of those nostalgic Nickelodeon and MTV favorites that you’ve been itching to re-watch, plus live sports (including Champions League) via CBS Sports, Scream VI, and recent seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race. SHOWTIME gets you access to its iconic originals like Yellowjackets, Dexter, and Dexter: New Blood, plus big recent film releases like Everything Everywhere All at Once and Pearl.

SEE ALSO: Everything you need to know about HBO Max becoming Max

- Advertisement -

More streaming deals and ongoing bundles

Amazon Prime Video

AMC+

Apple TV+

Get three free months at Best Buy just because (save $6.99/month)

Get three free months with the purchase of an Apple product

Curiosity Stream

DirecTV Stream

Get three free months of Max, Showtime, Starz, MGM+, and Cinemax with purchase of the Ultimate package (save $161.97) - Advertisement -

Disney+

FuboTV

Max

Hulu

Netflix

AT&T customers can save between $9.99 and $15.49/month on Netflix Basic or Standard with select AT&T phone plans

Verizon customers can get a year of Netflix for free when they buy STARZ through Verizon play+

Paramount+

Peacock

Philo

Showtime

Sling TV

Starz

YouTube TV