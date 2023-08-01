Best streaming deals July 2023: This code unlocks a 30-day trial of Paramount+ and SHOWTIME

Our top picks this week:
Streaming services have become a modern cultural staple: we build them into our monthly bills alongside rent and electricity. However, there are always loopholes to get out of paying full price for the top apps. If you’ve had your eye on a particular streaming service, see if this week’s best streaming deals are the incentive you’ve been waiting for.
Netflix’s threat to crack down on password sharing has officially begun to ruin lives. If you’re considering jumping ship, the Paramount+ and SHOWTIME merger has a ton of fresh new options for your summer streaming pleasure. (Doesn’t Paramount+ seem to be the one service that none of your friends have a password for?) New subscribers can enter code NEWHOME to get a one-month free trial of both instead of the usual week. The bundle is typically $11.99/month.
(If you’ve already used your email address, signing up for a 30-day free trial of Walmart+ can unlock another free month of Paramount+.)
Paramount+ is home to all of those nostalgic Nickelodeon and MTV favorites that you’ve been itching to re-watch, plus live sports (including Champions League) via CBS Sports, Scream VI, and recent seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race. SHOWTIME gets you access to its iconic originals like Yellowjackets, Dexter, and Dexter: New Blood, plus big recent film releases like Everything Everywhere All at Once and Pearl.
Everything you need to know about HBO Max becoming Max
More streaming deals and ongoing bundles
Amazon Prime Video
AMC+
Apple TV+
-
Get three free months at Best Buy just because (save $6.99/month)
-
Get three free months with the purchase of an Apple product
Curiosity Stream
DirecTV Stream
-
Get three free months of Max, Showtime, Starz, MGM+, and Cinemax with purchase of the Ultimate package (save $161.97)- Advertisement -
Disney+
FuboTV
Max
Hulu
Netflix
-
AT&T customers can save between $9.99 and $15.49/month on Netflix Basic or Standard with select AT&T phone plans
-
Verizon customers can get a year of Netflix for free when they buy STARZ through Verizon play+