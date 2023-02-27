Best Sonos Deals: Save up to $60 on Sonos Speaker Bundles

It’s hard to think about multiroom audio without thinking about Sonos. With Sonos speakers, you can listen to music all around your home over a stable Wi-Fi connection, rather than relying on spotty Bluetooth. The company has expanded its lineup over the years and now offers a wide range of speakers, from outdoor and tabletop speakers to soundbars and subwoofers.

Sonos has long been known for its stellar sound quality, and its latest S2 operating system supports hi-res audio standards like Dolby Atmos. Wi-Fi playback is compatible with Apple AirPlay 2 and Spotify Connect, as well as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant voice commands, so you can cast audio directly without needing to use the Sonos app. In addition, Sonos’ portable speakers add versatility with Bluetooth playback.

Despite the variety of Sonos' speakers, one thing remains constant: the dearth of deals. Its speakers are rarely discounted.

Both Best Buy and Sonos also offer refurbished products that look and feel new and come with a full warranty. For example, you can currently via the Geek Squad-certified refurbished program.

We’ve assembled Sonos’ most popular products here, despite most of them not being discounted right now, and we’ll update this story as more Sonos speakers go on sale.

This speaker set lets you use two Roam speakers together for stereo sound, and you can separate the pair and use each individually in different spots your home or via Bluetooth while on the go. Read our Sonos Roam review.

This set bundles the smallest portable speaker in the lineup with the largest portable speaker for flexibility around your home.

This set pairs the big but portable Move speaker with the Arc soundbar. Together, the speakers create an excellent home theater setup via Wi-Fi. You have the flexibility to separate the pair and take the portable Move with you and listen anywhere via Bluetooth.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Sonos One combines speaker smarts, sound quality and affordability. It supports both Alexa and Google Assistant and boasts a bigger, fuller sound than nearly every other smart speaker. It also supports both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth playback, giving it some versatility even if you shouldn’t leave it outdoors. Read our Sonos One review.

Ty Pendlebury/CNET The Sonos Arc is one of the best soundbars you can buy. Unlike the Beam, the Arc packs in an integrated subwoofer. Even though it costs hundreds more than the Beam, you don’t need to buy a separate subwoofer to rattle the windows. Read our Sonos Arc review.

Sonos The Roam is the smallest speaker in the Sonos lineup. It’s weatherproof and gets its Roam moniker for its ability to switch automatically between Wi-Fi when you’re at home and Bluetooth when you’re, well, roaming. You can bark voice commands at it via Alexa or Google Assistant when the speaker is on your Wi-Fi network. And we found it produces impressive sound for a speaker its size. Read our Sonos Roam review.

Sonos The SL version of the Roam omits the microphone and costs $20 less than the regular Roam. It’s a good pick if you want to save money or have privacy concerns about Amazon or Google listening to you inside your home.

Ty Pendlebury/CNET The second-gen Beam is a compact soundbar with Dolby Atmos that makes movies sound huge with its virtual surround capabilities. It’s also a smart speaker with Alexa and Google Assistant on board. Read our Sonos Beam Gen 2 review. You’re receiving price alerts for Sonos Beam (Gen 2, Black)

Sonos To get the thumping bass in music and the explosions in movies that you want to be able to not only hear but also feel, add the Sonos Sub to your setup. It connects easily and wirelessly over Wi-Fi and will round out your home theater’s sound by handling the low frequencies.

Sonos The SL skips the microphone and Amazon and Google voice commands, and so costs less than the Sonos One.

The Move is Sonos’ largest portable smart speaker. It offers the same Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity as the Roam and is weatherproofed, too, for use indoors and out. It’s considerably bigger than the Roam and costs more than twice as much, but it also produces bigger sound with better bass. Read our Sonos Move review.