Best solution? YouTube explains why it included 5 ads in a row at the beginning of videos

Update (09/18/2022) – EB
YouTube pissed off some users last week by including 5 ads in a row that could not be skipped. Now the world’s largest video portal is finally responding to complaints that first surfaced on Reddit and quickly spread across multiple forums and social media.
The response was sent to the 9to5Google portal through the following statement:
At YouTube, we’re focused on helping brands connect with audiences around the world, and we’re always testing new ways to come up with ads that improve the viewer experience. We did a small experiment globally that showed multiple ads in a row when viewers watched longer videos on connected TVs. The goal is to build a better experience for viewers by reducing ad breaks. The experiment is complete.
In this way, we can understand that YouTube decided to use this technique to avoid interruptions in the middle of the videos, as an expanded version of the sequential ads that have been used by the portal since 2018.
Finally, YouTube still states that “user experience remains a top priority” and the experiment was just a way to try to reduce interruptions in long videos. In this way, we hope that the company will look for another way to monetize the videos, since this solution does not seem to have pleased most users.
What do you prefer: more ads at the beginning of videos or interruptions in long videos?
Original article (09/13/2022)
YouTube starts showing five ads before videos and irritates users in tests
YouTube has angered many users around the world by silently starting a test that could impact the experience of watching videos on the platform. This is because now not two are displayed, but five ads before each video.
To make matters worse, these ads cannot be skipped. In other words, the user is obliged to watch all commercials of the most varied types of product. Annoyed, some people have been complaining on Twitter.
youtube just gave me 5 long ads that cannot be ignored.
That is, this gives the impression that the platform showed 30-second ads, which is considered long when compared to five-second commercials.
A detail that has also drawn attention is that there are cases where only two regular ads are displayed. That is, not all users are having access to the new format developed by the platform.
Commenting on the matter, a YouTube spokesperson confirmed the test of the novelty and said that the “bumper ads” initiative should use five ads that are only six seconds long.
In addition, YouTube states that the intention is not to exceed the current 30-second limit. Therefore, if you notice any problems, the platform recommends that the user make a report on the bugs page.
As for the possible public release of the five non-skippable ads, the representative declined to go into details.