Best solution? YouTube explains why it included 5 ads in a row at the beginning of videos

YouTube pissed off some users last week by including 5 ads in a row that could not be skipped. Now the world’s largest video portal is finally responding to complaints that first surfaced on Reddit and quickly spread across multiple forums and social media.

solution-YouTube- -why-it- -5-ads-in.jpeg" width="660" height="371">



The response was sent to the 9to5Google portal through the following statement:

At YouTube, we’re focused on helping brands connect with audiences around the world, and we’re always testing new ways to come up with ads that improve the viewer experience. We did a small experiment globally that showed multiple ads in a row when viewers watched longer videos on connected TVs. The goal is to build a better experience for viewers by reducing ad breaks. The experiment is complete.

In this way, we can understand that YouTube decided to use this technique to avoid interruptions in the middle of the videos, as an expanded version of the sequential ads that have been used by the portal since 2018.

- Advertisement -

Finally, YouTube still states that “user experience remains a top priority” and the experiment was just a way to try to reduce interruptions in long videos. In this way, we hope that the company will look for another way to monetize the videos, since this solution does not seem to have pleased most users.

What do you prefer: more ads at the of videos or interruptions in long videos?