Best smartwatch (smart watch) to buy | TudoCelular Guide

What is the best watch to buy in Europe? Which has the best value for money? Is it worth buying an older Apple Watch or is the current one better? You’ve probably already come across some of these issues, and it was because of the many requests that TechSmart presents this time the best options for smart watches (or es) available on the national market. For Apple users, we recommend the most current versions: the Watch Series 3 and Series 5. For those who want to venture into the Android watch market, the list is longer, with current models from Samsung and Huawei already available in the domestic market. at more affordable prices than Apple.

In this , we will only list models sold in the national market, since making international purchases at the moment is a little complicated, even more so with the high dollar. Some models listed are from marketplace. - Advertisement - Remembering that the models are organized in order of price. At the beginning of the article there is a list that orders the watches in order from best to worst. So it’s up to you to decide what matters most: features or price.

Amazfit Beep

We start with the cheapest option on our list, the Amazfit Bip. It has the main sensors and differentials present in a smart watch: heart rate sensor, barometer for measuring atmospheric pressure, compass and even features GPS and Glonass so that users can accurately track outdoor exercises. But don’t think that because it is the cheapest, the Amazfit Bip will lose important features: the device also offers IP68 certification for resistance against water and dust, record of running outdoors, on a treadmill, cycling, hiking and other modes that can be activated. also through the app. And all this with the promise of long battery life. - Advertisement - Below we list offers for the normal, Lite and S versions. What’s the difference between them? The Lite is the cheapest and doesn’t come with GPS, while the Bip S is the most complete with a greater variety of exercises and a better quality screen, and it costs more for that.

Are you tired of Chinese products or do you prefer options officially launched here? Samsung and Apple models are expensive, and if you’re looking for a cheap one approved by Anatel, there’s the Champion, which is sold here by Magnum. It is listed as model CH500006 and has 10 different color options. - Advertisement - It can monitor information on physical activities, sleep quality, distance traveled, estimated daily caloric expenditure and heart rate. Its screen has good definition and offers some dials for you to customize. In addition, it presents several options of bracelets and has a metallic case.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

The Active 2 arrived alongside the Galaxy Note 10 line. Unlike the previous generation, this one comes in two size options, including a 1.2-inch or 1.4-inch screen — but the smaller version is hard to find. There are also two options for bracelets, either in aluminum or steel with a leather part. The buttons have given way to a kind of touch-sensitive crown, which makes it easier to execute the commands. The new Korean smartwatch can recognize up to 39 physical exercises automatically. It has the ability to translate in real time to up to 16 different languages. The new one also has support for 4G networks and bigger battery to handle the extra features.

Huawei Watch GT 2

TechSmart recently tested Huawei’s Watch GT 2, and you can check out our full product review. Its price has dropped since the review was done, making its value for money more interesting. As great as it is, it has its limitations. The Huawei Watch GT 2 might not be a good choice for those looking for a more standalone watch that even supports third-party apps, but with its great battery life, “basic” functions for those looking for a premium-looking and built activity monitor, with a differentiated design and, to the taste of many, elegant, the Huawei Watch GT 2 is undoubtedly a right choice, not being insufficient in any minute.

Apple Watch Series 3

While it doesn’t offer the most usable display with rounded corners and ECG of Apple’s latest model, the Watch Series 3 is still an excellent choice for anyone looking to enter the world of Apple accessories without breaking the bank. As the Series 4 is almost the same price as the Series 5, it’s not worth recommending. If you want a cheaper one, you’ll have to go with the Series 3. As a version announced at the end of 2017, the Series 3 still has support for the next major watchOS updates and does not present slowdowns in its day-to-day use. Combined with the much lower price when compared to the latest model, this could easily be the best option for anyone looking to migrate to an Apple smartwatch.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

The Galaxy Watch 3 is today the most complete smartwatch not made by Apple, but its changes in relation to the Galaxy Active 2 are only aesthetic, with a less sporty design and closer to the social. In functions, only blood oxygen measurement is not present in the older model. Otherwise, the experience is the same, including the low battery life. If your style is more sober and social, and if you are willing to spend more to maintain this style, betting on the Galaxy Watch 3 is a great choice. If the idea is to have the best of Samsung on your wrist and save money, the Active 2 fulfills its role with excellence.

Apple Watch Series 6

The Watch Series 6 is Apple’s latest smartwatch that arrived with the latest iPhones. It is slightly larger than the Series 3 generation, and it also comes in two sizes. One of the novelties is in the body, now finished in titanium and ceramic, in addition to the traditional aluminum. Of course, this influences the price, so we’ve listed the aluminum one as it’s the cheapest. Its screen is always on, but it has an advanced panel that reduces brightness and refresh speed so as not to compromise battery life. Unlike the cheaper model we listed, this one features an electrocardiogram (ECG). Compared to the Series 5 we now have the Always on Display feature and the inclusion of an oximeter to measure blood oxygenation. In addition to faster chip.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Recently introduced in Europe as the newest addition to the line of smart watches, the Galaxy Watch 4 is the first device in years to bring WearOS embedded in place of the well-known Tizen, until then the official operating system of the wearable line. In addition to the clear novelty related to the system, the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 also stands out for bringing interesting features such as blood pressure measurement, SpO2, electrocardiogram and bioimpedance (or if you prefer, body composition).

Huawei Watch GT 3

The latest generation of Huawei smartwatches is now officially available in Europe and this generation marks the official arrival of HarmonyOS to Europeian consumers, in addition to the availability in 2 sizes (42 or 46 mm). As in previous generations, the promise is to deliver a watch with a battery that lasts a long time, important functions for those who want to keep track of health information and improve the quality of life.

